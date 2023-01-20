Swamp People is back for season 14 and with it comes the return of season 13 newbie, Porkchop. The series focuses on a group of alligator hunters living in the swamp region of Louisiana.

The History show has been airing since 2010, and even has a spin-off show, Swamp People: Serpent Invasion, which is now on its third season.

We take a closer look into Swamp People’s Porkchop and his Instagram.

Who is Porkchop from Swamp People?

Anthony ‘Porkchop’ Williams is a master gator hunter.

Although the star only joined in season 13, he’s definitely no newbie when it comes to gator hunting.

As per History, Porkchops grandfather taught him everything he needs to know, and he was raised on swamp boats.

Porkchop’s family is known for their gator hunting, so it’s no surprise he’s not the only family member to feature on the show. In fact, Leron and Porkchop are related.

Leron is Porkchops cousin

Leron grew up around the Mississippi border, and once again returns to Swamp People for the new season with cousin Porkchop.

The pair were seen in season 13 in a dangerous situation where they were trying to navigate dangerous low waters.

Thankfully, the pair came out with all their fingers intact!

Meet Porkchop on Instagram

Porkchop can be found on Instagram @anthony_porkchop_williams_. At the time of writing, he has 695 followers on the platform.

The Swamp People hunter posts a range of content on his page, including alligator hunting videos, and photos with his family.

Cousin Leron also has Instagram, where he boasts over 5000 followers. Leron is much more active on the platform than Porkchop, with over 5000 posts. He can be found @leronjonesfromswamppeople.

