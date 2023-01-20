Pickle Wheat has become a prominent member of the Swamp People cast, featuring on the main show and on the spin-off Swamp People: Serpent Invasion, but how old is she?

Pickle joined Swamp People in season 12, and became one of the youngest on the show. She now also features in Swamp People: Serpent Invasion alongside new female cast member, Tes Lee.

We take a further look into Pickle, her age, and her Instagram.

How old is Pickle on Swamp People?

Pickle is 27 years old, and was born in September 1995.

She was raised in Poydras, Louisiana, alongside her brother James.

As per History, Pickle’s great-grandfather was one of the original alligator hunters in St. Bernard Parish. Therefore, she’s been hunting since she was young.

What is Pickle’s real name?

Although she goes by the name Pickle, the Swamp People star’s real name is Cheyenne Wheat.

Speaking to Louisiana Sportsman on how she was given the nickname, the star said: “My nickname came from my daddy. My middle name is Nicole and when you say ‘Cheyenne Nicole’ enough it starts to sound like ‘shiny pickle.’ I got obsessed with pickles from a young age.”

She also confessed to the publication that she was so obsessed, she once got sick from eating too many pickles.

Meet Swamp People’s Pickle on Instagram

Pickle can be found on Instagram @cheyenne_pickle_wheat. At the time of writing, she has over 2700 followers.

The Swamp People star posts a range of content, including her alligator hunting adventures, her family, and behind-the-scenes adventures of the show.

Her Instagram bio also links to her own website where she sells a range of clothes and accessories named ‘The Pickle Wheat Collection.’

WATCH SWAMP PEOPLE THURSDAYS AT 8/7C ON HISTORY

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK