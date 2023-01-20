Swamp People is back for season 14 and along with it comes newest alligator hunter Anna Ribbeck. The History show began in 2010, and is still going strong in 2023.

The series focuses on a group of alligator hunters living in the swamp region of Louisiana. The success of the show saw the release of spin-off show Swamp People: Serpent Invasion, which is now on its third season.

We take a closer look into Swamp People’s newest recruit Anna, her life outside the show, and her Instagram.

Who is Anna from Swamp People?

Anna Ribbeck is a new cast member on Swamp People season 14.

As per History, Anna is an archer and hunter who was born and raised in South Louisiana. She’s captured some of the biggest nutria in all of Louisiana.

Her website states: “My mission is to increase archery participation by educating and promoting positive, ethical, and safe archery practices.”

The Swamp People star is an all-rounder

As well as hunting alligators in the swamp and being an archer, Anna also works in social media.

According to her LinkedIn page, Anna is an Assistant Communications Specialist for the Louisiana Agriculture Magazine. She has been in this position for 3 years.

Her page also reveals that Swamp People isn’t the first time she’s featured on our screens. In fact, Anna appeared on Wheel of Fortune in 2018!

Meet Anna on Instagram

Swamp People star Anna can be found on Instagram @annathearcher. At the time of writing, she has close to 7000 followers.

The star posts content of her archery and Swamp People behind-the-scenes footage.

Anna’s Wheel Of Fortune cameo can also be found on her Instagram story highlights.

