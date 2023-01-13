Swamp People: Serpent Invasion is back for season 3, along with new cast member, Tes Lee. Although Tes may seem like an unlikely addition to the cast, she’s an experienced hunter and definitely knows her way round the swamp.

In the show, veteran snake hunter Bill Booth and Florida hunter Tess Lee must learn to work as a team if they hope to put a dent in the growing python population.

We take a closer look into new cast member Tes Lee and her Instagram.

Who is Tess Lee?

Tes was born and raised in Tarpon Springs, Florida, and is 33 years old. She’s the oldest of one boy and three girls.

Tes grew up in the country just outside of town and now shares the love of the South Florida wilderness with her husband, Milo.

Speaking about her time on Swamp People on her Instagram Tes wrote: “In early 2022, I had the privilege to work with some of the coolest and hard-working people.”

Meet Tes’ husband Milo

Tes and Milo have been married since 2018, so have been together for almost 5 years.

In his Instagram bio, he states he’s a: “Renaissance Man & Ocean Enthusiast.” Although his Instagram showcases his alligator hunting, Milo also has another side to him.

In 2021, he was a 40 under 40 honeree in the Tampa Bay Business Journal. His LinkedIn page states that he is currently a Chief Operations Officer at Eagle X.

Tes Lee on Instagram

At the time of writing, Tes has 139k followers on Instagram. In her bio, she describes herself as: “The bad influence(r).”

Her page is full of a variety of content, from dressing up as the Grinch to getting glammed up at awards shows.

As well as her own page, Tes’ page links to a variety of other accounts, the including a Social Media Marketing & Content Creation page which she has co-owned for over a year. It seems the star is multi-talented!

