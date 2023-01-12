Landscape Artist Of The Year is back on Sky Arts for series 8 in 2023. A new bunch of artists will be competing to impress the judges to win a £10,000 commission. In each heat, the artists will be given four hours to create a plein-air (outdoor) painting.

The competition will take place across the country, with some breathtaking views. In episode 1, we saw contestants at the colorful Blackpool Pleasure Beach. Sky has confirmed more stunning views later in the series including the iconic filming location for Winterfell in Sky Atlantic’s hit series Game of Thrones.

We take a look at the judges of Sky’s Landscape Artist of The Year 2023, and how many artists will be competing.

Landscape Artist Of The Year 2023 artists

The show will consist of 8 artists weekly, one of which will be chosen to go through to the semi-final by the judges.

In episode 1, we saw painter and illustrator Finn Campbell-Notman progress to the next round. The judges choose the winner based on the piece completed on the day, and the piece the artist submitted beforehand.

Alongside the competitors, will be 50 wildcard entrants. These consist of professional and amateur artists who have not made the official contestant list. The judges will nominate one each week, with one progressing to the semi-final.

The winner of 2022 was Elisha Enfield who told Sky: ” I would encourage anyone thinking of doing so, to apply.”

Who are the Landscape Artist Of The Year 2023 judges?

The three judges for the show are award-winning portrait artist Tai Shan Schierenberg, curator Kathleen Soriano and art historian Kate Bryan. They also judge Sky’s sister competition Sky Portrait Artist of the Year.

Also returning will be hosts Joan Bakewell and Stephen Mangan.

Speaking about the show to Sky, Stephen Mangan said: “I can’t wait for audiences to see the brilliantly talented artists we have this series. The magic of seeing these artists turn a blank canvas into a work of art is a marvel to witness. It’s why I keep coming back!”

When does Landscape Artist of The Year air?

This year there are only 5 heats, as opposed to 6 in the previous years. Here’s the episode lineup as per Making A Mark:

Heat 1: 11th January 2023

Heat 2: 18th January 2023

Heat 3: 25th January 2023

Heat 4: 1st February 2023

Heat 5: 8th February 2023

Semi-Finals: 15th February 2023

The Final: 22nd February 2023

Commission: 1st March 2023

Landscape Artist of the Year will air on Sky Arts, Freeview Channel 11, and streaming service NOW from Wednesday 11th January.

