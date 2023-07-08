AGT season 18 has seen all kinds of talented acts grace the stage so far including family bands, comedians, and dancers. A preview of the NBC show’s upcoming episode sees 82nd Airborne Chorus appear on America’s Got Talent. The act had Simon Cowell looking confused when they appeared on stage but in the end, their performance blew the judges away.

82nd Airborne Chorus will feature on America’s Got Talent during the July 11 episode. After a short break away, due to the Fourth of July holiday, AGT viewers haven’t had a fresh episode of the show for a couple of weeks. The audition rounds continue on Tuesday nights and one stand-out act had the audience super impressed.

Credit: America’s Got Talent YouTube channel

Meet 82nd Airborne Chorus

82nd Airborne Division Chorus is a choir group that serves in the US military.

They are based in Fort Liberty, North Carolina.

The group “represents the 19,000 men and women who support and serve the Airborne Division,” said Staff Sargeant Marcus Gilbert.

With 19k followers, the band can be found on Facebook and they’re also on YouTube with over 1.2k subscribers.

82nd Airborne Chorus’ AGT audition

During AGT’s July 11 episode, 82nd Airborne Chorus will perform.

Their audition appeared to have Simon Cowell initially confused. However, once their performance was in full flow, the judges and audience were impressed.

Speaking to Simon on America’s Got Talent, Staff Sargeant Gilbert said that they were on the show “to win.”

He added that just a week prior to performing on the NBC show, they had lost one of their soldiers, Specialist Elijah Crawford. So, they dedicated their song to him and all of the soldiers who passed before him.

America’s Got Talent fans love 82nd Airborne

After introducing themselves, 82nd Airborne Chorus performed My Girl by The Temptations.

Simon was intrigued by the group and said that they were “amazing.”

Fans also took to Twitter and the clip’s comments section to share their thoughts on the audition song.

Some wrote: “So melodic and such a beautiful rendition.”

More said: “The harmony, the unity, the respect. God bless all the people in the force.”

Another tweeted: “82nd US Airborne participate in Americas Got Talent. My deepest respect for the performance of my Brothers in Arms.”

