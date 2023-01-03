AGT is back, and so are some old contestants. Last night (January 2), NBC aired round one of the spin-off show, America’s Got Talent (AGT) All-Stars. The show has contestants from previous AGT and international seasons competing against each other to win the ultimate grand prize, voted by AGT superfans.

Judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel have the power of the Golden Buzzer, but the voting is ultimately up to the superfans, who decide which act progresses onto the final each week.

However, many viewers at home disagreed with the superfans’ decision, and many of them were branding it as unfair, calling for the superfans to be ‘fired’.

AGT superfans voting explained

Host Terry Crews explained in the first episode that the superfans would represent ‘YOU’, the American public. However, viewers are confused about who the AGT superfans actually are.

Speaking to GoldDerby, NBC explained: “We compiled a group of superfans for each show taping that is reflective and as diverse as our nationwide viewing audience.”

“As for how they were originally chosen to take part in the series, a “research team sourced delegates from all 50 states who have been longtime and dedicated viewers of ‘AGT.’”

The publication goes on to explain that the superfans cast their votes via electronic keypads after watching all the acts. All 50 states are represented, however, the number of superfans remains unknown.

AGT judges were surprised at the superfans’ votes

The first show saw the superfans vote for the Bello Sisters to go through, while the judges chose the Light Balance Kids with the Golden Buzzer.

In the end, the top 3 acts voted by the superfans were the Bello Sisters, Caly Bevier, and ventriloquist Terry Fator, with many fans, and even judges, surprised at the result.

When asked by host Terry Crews if the judges were surprised, Simon said he was. Speaking on the result he said: “We’ve just seen three or four people leave the stage, under normal circumstances, we’d see them in the final.”

Viewers took to social media to express their frustration

Viewers of AGT took to Twitter to express their disagreement and disappointment with the superfans’ voting system.

One viewer tweeted: “I think Terry Fator got robbed. I don’t know who these “superfans,” are that are voting but zoinks and yikes. #AGTAllStars”

Although, other viewers were quite fond of the superfans method.

