One of the major stand-out acts from AGT All Stars is the Bello Sisters. The acrobatic trio had the judges, audience, and NBC show’s host in awe during their January 2 performance.

Let’s find out more about the Bello Sisters who have performing in their blood. Their parents were both performers and their father was in Cirque du Soleil. Now, the sisters are on AGT All Stars.

Here’s more on where they’re from, their ages and whether they’re on Instagram.

When did the Bello Sisters appear on AGT?

Throwing it back to 2020 and the Bello Sisters were fresh on the AGT scene.

They appeared in the season 15 auditions and made it all the way to the finals.

The sisters didn’t make it to the top five, however, and their AGT journey came to a halt.

The Bello Sisters are back for AGT All Stars

In 2023, the Bello Sisters are back as one of the AGT All Stars acts.

They performed during the show’s first episode on January 2 and gained great feedback from the judges.

Simon Cowell dubbed their performance “close to perfection.”

They performed to “I Ran (So Far Away)” by Hidden Citizens.

As well as being contestants for a second time on AGT, the Bello Sisters are performers for the NBA halftime show. They’re also members of the Circus Roncalli in Germany.

The sisters have performing in their blood

The Bello Sisters are Loren, Celine, and Joline.

The eldest of the sisters is 24-year-old Loren, followed by Celine who is 23, and Joline who’s 16 years old.

It’s no wonder that the Bello Sisters are incredible acrobats as they have parents who were also performers.

The AGT All Stars act’s father, Steven, was “with Cirque du Soleil for 12 years, performing the Icarian Games act, and their mother was the first woman on earth to walk on a highwire without stilts,” per AGT Fandom.

The Bello Sisters’ mother made history and the ladies clearly hail from a talented family.

Loren Bello is on Instagram at @lorenbello, Celine can be found on Instagram at @celine__bello. And Joline is also on the ‘gram at @_jolinebello_.

