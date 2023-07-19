America’s Got Talent has skilled and gifted acts walking through its doors in 2023. The show’s 18th season is still holding its audition rounds and dynamic duo, The Rybka Twins, were one of the performances to remember from episode 7.

Acts of all ages and from all walks of life, and countries all over the world, are taking part in AGT this year. With a $1 million prize up for grabs, the competiiton is fierce. The judges have been handing out some Golden Buzzers so far this season, while other acts have simply gotten ‘yeses’ or unfortunately sent home.

Meet The Rybka Twins

Sam and Teagan Rybka are The Rybka Twins.

They are dancers and acrobats who perform as a duo.

The twins hail from Perth, Western Australia and are 27 years old.

They have their own merchandise brand featuring all kinds of items including hoodies and hair clips. Their hoodies have the words: “You already have what it takes” written on the back.

Rybka Twins perform on AGT

After introducing themselves on America’s Got Talent, the Rybka Twins got started with their high energy performance on stage.

The two danced and performed acrobatics to songs by Nicole Scherzinger and Gloria Gaynor.

Sam and Teagan wore matching neon outfits and opted for sleek ponytails for their AGT audition.

Although they impressed Simon Cowell and Heidi Klum, the two were snubbed by Howie Mandel.

Heidi said: “They didn’t come to play, they came to win.”

However, Howie pitched in: “I think that I could like it, I think that you have the skill set and I love what you’re doing… I found that a little corny.”

The AGT judge continued that he didn’t think the performance “would go viral on TikTok,” due to their music and dance choices.

@rybkatwinsofficial This was crazy! 👀🙈 Here’s some snippets from our @America’s Got Talent audition! You can watch the full version on youtube! ❤️ We still can’t believe we did this… It feels so surreal! 🤯 Thank you so much for all your support so far! 🫶🏽💛 @Terry Crews ♬ original sound – The Rybka Twins View TikTok

The AGT twins are already TikTok stars

Although the Rybka Twins were critiqued by Howie on the NBC show, they’re actually already TikTok stars.

One fan commented on the two’s performance: “The fact that Howie had the audacity to say they wouldn’t go viral on TikTok when those girls have 14 million followers over there is ridiculous…”

The talented twins have 1.1m Instagram followers and over 14m on TikTok.

They also have 1m followers each on their own individual Instagram pages as well as over 400m likes on TikTok.

WATCH AMERICA’S GOT TALENT ON NBC EVERY TUESDAY AT 8/7C