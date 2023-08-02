During America’s Got Talent’s August 1 episode, the show’s judges, audience members and at home viewers were moved by one AGT act in particular. Appearing on stage for the show’s eighth week of auditions was Zion Clark. Zion’s incredible story was inspirational to fans who tweeted along during his performance.

America’s Got Talent season 18 kicked off on May 30 and has seen all kinds of gifted people put themselves in front of the show’s judges. Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel decide who gets to progress through the competition and who, unfortunately, goes home.

Who is AGT star Zion Clark?

Zion Clark is a 25-year-old professional wrestler.

He hails from Canton, Ohio and grew up in foster care until he was 17 years old.

Speaking of his upbrining, Zion explained that his mother and father were both incarcerated when he was born: “I was thrown into the system the second I left the hospital.”

AGT star’s harrowing past

AGT’s Zion Clark was born with a rare condition called caudal regression syndrome.

Speaking to AGT host Terry Crews, he explained: “There’s practically nothing known about it…”

He added: “I was disbaled and a foster kid, so I was just thrown away, they’re collecting the money. I was less than human is what I was treated like and I’ve got scars all over my body to prove it.”

Zion explained that he was able to overcome his life situation by “learning how to fight, through wresting.”

The AGT star was adopted and said that everything “fell into place.”

He became one of the top three wrestlers in the state of Ohio but he added that he lost over 200 times before he found success in the sport.

Zion’s America’s Got Talent audition

Taking to the America’s Got Talent stage, Zion Clark said: “Today I am going to show you what it means to have the feeling of no excuses running through your body.”

Zion’s audition saw him carry out fitness activities including chest press, and rope climbing.

He said that he appeared on AGT to “show the world that anything is possible.”

Many fans took to Twitter to say that Zion deserved a Golden Buzzer, and is “a true inspiration.”

More wrote that the star is “amazing.”

Simon Cowell said that he was “so happy” that Zion came on the show. He added that the wrestler “defines the word inspiration.”

WATCH AMERICA’S GOT TALENT ON NBC EVERY TUESDAY AT 8/7C