America’s Got Talent (AGT) is back for an All-Stars series, and the Light Balance Kids touched the hearts of both viewers and judges, with Howie Mandel granting them the Golden Buzzer. The judge called them his favorite-ever AGT before proceeding to send them straight to the final.

The Light Balance Kids are a Hi-Tech Neon Dance dance group from Ukraine. However, it’s not just dancing. It’s also lights, programming, and coding. The group also has an adult group who previously competed on AGT, Light Balance.

We take a closer look into Light Balance and Light Balance Kids and their AGT journey.

Dancing reminds AGT’s Light Balance of peaceful times

The Light Balance Kids are from Kyiv Ukraine, and appeared on season 14 of America’s Got Talent. The adult group, Light Balance appeared on AGT season 12.

One of the members of the group explained that her father was still in the war in Ukraine, fighting for independence and freedom.

The group said the last time they danced together was before the war, and AGT All-Stars is an opportunity to remember what it’s like to have peaceful times.

They want to show the world that “light always wins.”

Light Balance Kids receive the first Golden Buzzer of the season

The group received a standing ovation from both the crowd and judges and Simon said it was the best performance they had ever done.

He continued to say: “If anything defines an All-Star it was that performance.”

Howie called them his favorite-ever act from AGT before pressing the Golden Buzzer, sending them straight into the finals.

He wanted to give the group even more light than they had provided judges and viewers with, leading to him pressing the Golden Buzzer.

Did Light Balance win AGT?

No, Light Balance did not win AGT.

Light Balance finished in third place in season 12, whereas the Light Balance Kids first competed in season 14 and finished in the top 10, after receiving the Golden Buzzer.

The original Light Balance Kids consisted of 14 kids, however, due to circumstances back home in Ukraine, some of the kids could not make it. Therefore some of the original Light Balance crew came to help.

