AGT All Stars viewers got to meet Aidan Bryant during Monday, January 9’s episode. All kinds of memorable and talented acts are returning to the AGT stage in 2023 and only one of them can be crowned the ultimate ‘All Star’.

Ready to soar to new heights in the All Stars show is Aidan. He says that he’s back “stronger” than before and wants to bag himself top spot.

Let’s find out more about America’s Got Talent star Aidan and his performance on All Stars.

Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images

Who is Aidan Bryant?

Aidan Bryant is 18 years old and hails from Prince George, Virginia.

He is an aerial acrobat who currently works in Las Vegas.

With over 27k followers, artist Aidan can be found on Instagram at @aidanb.ryant.

He describes himself as “that flying boy” on social media and can also be found on TikTok.

Aidan shared a TikTok video of his warm-up before heading out onto the AGT stage on January 9.

Aidan’s America’s Got Talent journey

It wasn’t too long ago that Aidan first took to the America’s Got Talent stage.

He was a contestant during AGT series 16 and came in second place, behind the magician and singer Dustin Tavella.

Aidan competed in the 2021 series and Simon Cowell said that he’d never seen someone look so disappointed when he didn’t win the show.

Now, he’s back for the winning title on AGT All Stars in 2023.

Aidan Bryant on AGT All Stars

Before Aidan’s All Stars performance began, AGT host Terry Crews said: “No nets, ladies and gentlemen.”

Aidan’s hair was slicked back away from his face before he took to the air and blew the audience and judges away.

Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel were on the edges of their seats as Aidan performed his dangerous act.

As Aidan finished his performance, Terry said: “This room is on fire,” and Simon said that it was a “ten.”

WATCH AMERICA’S GOT TALENT ALL STARS ON NBC MONDAYS AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK