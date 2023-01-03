America’s Got Talent (AGT) is back for an All-Stars season, and along with it is the return of World Champion French beatboxing crew Berywam. The group uses no instruments and mixes their original content with covers of world-famous songs.

Although the group, unfortunately, did not progress through to the finals of AGT All-Stars, they blew both judges and viewers away with their performances of Bad Guy by Billie Eilish and Pony by Ginuwine.

We take a closer look into the group and their fame in their home country, France.

Berywam ‘left a dream’ in America

From Toulouse, France, the beatbox group consists of Beatness, Rythmind, Wawad, and Beasty.

The group won the World Beatbox Championships in Berlin in 2018. Berywam entered AGT in 2019, where they got eliminated in the quarter-finals.

The group explained that America is the dream for all musicians and artists, so when they lost in the quarter-finals, they left a dream back in America.

The group said they don’t like losing, so coming onto All-Stars is their second chance.

The beatbox group had the most-watched audition in AGT history

In their introduction video before their All-Stars performance, we heard host Terry Crews say the group had the most watched audition in AGT history, amassing over 200 million views on YouTube.

In their original audition, Simon said they weren’t just keeping up with the times, they were ahead of the times.

Since the show, the group has performed on many big stages and even embarked on their own tour traveling around their home country of France.

Meet Berywam on social media

The beatbox group has a huge 2.5 million followers on Instagram, 3.4 million subscribers on Youtube, and 13.4 million followers on Tiktok.

The group showcases their ‘non-instrumental’ talents on the platforms, as well as entertaining their followers with TikTok singing challenges.

The group, of course, has a huge following and has performed on many big stages, as shown on their social media, including the famous Ronquières Festival.

WATCH AMERICA’S GOT TALENT ALL STARS FROM MONDAY, JANUARY 2 AT 8 PM ET ON NBC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know