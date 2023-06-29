Erica Coffelt on AGT impressed crowds as she brought out her best moves for Simon Cowell and his fellow judges. She said it was a “dream” to perform on the America’s Got Talent stage after dancing for her kids during the lockdown. Now, she’s received four yeses from the judges and is living her best life.

Simon Cowell was convinced Erica was going to sing for them. She revealed she’d be dancing for them, which led to several surprised faces among the crowd. So, who is Erica, and where she is after the audition?

Erica Coffelt on AGT

Erica Coffelt on AGT is a certified speech pathologist and dancing mom. She has acquired a huge social media following by regularly dancing in her living room, and even getting her husband involved in her routines!

She cried tears of joy at the competition. At 36 years old, from Reno, Nevada, she is a self-taught dancer but Sofia Vergara didn’t think Erica would have the skills to pull off her audition. She proved her wrong…

Erica admitted the performance “has always been her dream,” but Sofia said it’s “good for her that she taught herself.” Simon added his own views: “You are what this show is all about.”

Mom just danced for kids at home

Erica tearily told the judges and audience that she started dancing to entertain her daughter during covid-19. “She loved it, so I kept going.” Heidi Klum said she “leaves her wanting more” and “wants to see what she does next.”

Howie Mandel said it’s “his joy to give her her first yes” following her hip-hop moves. Terry Crews even said her “flavor and style had everybody on her feet,” to which Erica said: “I just wanted to show my kids that mom never gave up.”

Erica, who is married with two kids, a daughter, and a son, has a dance degree. She has accumulated 2.4 million TikTok followers for her dancing alongside her job at Nevada Speech and Therapy Group University of Nevada-Reno.

Where Erica is after the audition

Erica treated her kids to an AGT-themed lunch to watch her audition. She also danced for her Instagram fans to celebrate her debut on the NBC competition – and has acquired a huge 224K followers!

Fans are inundating her with compliments, such as: “So many of us have LOVED you for so long, now THE WORLD gets to have a piece of your sunshine, too. Congratulations!!!! Thanks for sharing you with the US.”

Erica said: “The last month has been an absolute dream. I’ve truly been living in the moment ❤️🤩.” She plans to share the memory of Spring Break 2023 with her grandkids in the future!

WATCH AMERICA’S GOT TALENT ON NBC EVERY TUESDAY AT 8/7C