AGT zombie pole dancer, El Invertebrado, became a contortionist by taking matters into his own hands – literally! Gabriel Georgiev had the judges on America’s Got Talent spooked, with Heidi Klum jumping out of her seat.

Longtime viewers of the NBC talent show America’s Got Talent will know that a zombie has never appeared on the stage before. Add a pole into the mix and the AGT contortionist made for a very unique audition…

The AGT zombie pole dancer went from spooking the audience to a standing ovation, but how he learned his trade is shocking. Reality Titbit can reveal how Gabriel Georgiev learned his skills…

AGT zombie El Invertebrado

El Invertebrado has already had TV success before America’s Got Talent. He was a semi-finalist on Dominica’s Got Talent season 1 in 2019 and describes himself as an aerialist, contortionist, and performer.

Gabriel has over 8K followers on Instagram and often encourages his followers to follow their dreams. He practices his trade in California and is originally from the Dominican Republic.

He married the love of his life, Pavel Georgiev, in 2022 after getting engaged in the same year. He has been performing aerial contortion since a very young age and has received multiple recognitions for his aerial contortion at state level.

Gabriel Georgiev learned at home

Gabriel had the patience to learn his pole-dancing contortionist skills by watching videos and copying them at home. Since then, he has become a finalist of Panamerican Pole Championship and showed off Best Pole Trick in 2018.

He wrote on Facebook ahead of his AGT debut:

YESSSSSS! I did it, I am fulfilling one of my big dreams, which was to audition for America Got Talent and continue to show that the Dominican Republic has talent.

He was also the winner of Best Pole Trick in the Caribbean Pole Championship in 2017. Fans ask if he has any bones, which he jokily confirms he does, while often mentioning his flexibility and gym training.

Fans say zombie is ‘very talented’

One fan wrote on Twitter: “#AGT never seen a zombie on a stripper pole but it’s 2023 so here we are. Nonetheless, he is super talented and entertaining no lie.”

Another penned: “Can honestly say I’ve never seen a zombie pole dancer before. #AGT.”

“That was probably one of the most insane, but outstanding, auditions I’ve ever seen on AGT. Amazing job!” reacted a fellow America’s Got Talent viewer, who is clearly impressed.

