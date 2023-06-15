Madilyn Bailey on AGT has soared to success since her first audition in 2021. She covered the late musician Avicii’s Wake Me Up and is now due to release a new single, Tattoos and Therapy, Madilyn wrote on Instagram.

As America’s Got Talent gets underway on NBC, memorable contestant auditions such as Madilyn’s first performance on the AGT stage are being revisited. Now, Madilyn’s Instagram is seriously popping off.

Fans now say Madilyn “gets better” with every song just two years after her audition. She revealed on Instagram that she is releasing new music, Tattoos and Therapy, on Friday, June 16, 2023.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Madilyn Bailey on AGT

Madilyn appeared on AGT in 2021. At the time, she had already appeared on multiple TV live shows in France to promote her cover singles, and promoted her original single Tetris on The Today Show, in 2018.

The 30-year-old performed an original song made out of hate comments, which had gained over 20 million views on YouTube. In her audition, she received 4 yeses from the judges – including from Simon Cowell!

She moved onto the top 36, to perform a cover of David Guetta and Sia’s Titanium in the quarter-final. The star got through to perform her original song Red Ribbon in the semi-finals but was eliminated.

Her spin on Avicii’s Wake Me Up

The singer’s version of late musician Avicii’s Wake Me Up had fans transfixed in 2021. She launched her version of the song in 2013, several years before Madilyn Bailey’s memorable AGT audition.

She worked hard to put her spin on multiple other popular songs for years, from Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You to David Guetta (ft Sia)’s Titanium and Clean Bandit (ft. Anne Marie and Sean Paul)’s Rockabye.

Madilyn Bailey’s Wake Me Up video has now received a whopping 16 million views on YouTube. Fans describe her voice as “an angel” and said her version of the song is “really strong and beautiful.”

Photo by Franziska Krug/Getty Images for Channel Aid Live

Madilyn’s Instagram is full of fans

Madilyn Bailey’s Instagram page has 823K followers, while she has 9.6 million YouTube subscribers at the time of writing. Adding to that are the 3.2 million TikTok followers who have followed her journey for years.

From Madilyn’s AGT audition to now, she has formed a huge fanbase who flood her posts with compliments. She mainly uses her Instagram and other social media pages to showcase her singing talents and promote new songs.

When she debuted her new song, a fan commented: “Whaaaattt!!! Girl, we need the full version now! This is incredible!” Another penned: “I love all your songs, they are so professional and so good, every song gets better.”

WATCH AMERICA’S GOT TALENT ON NBC EVERY TUESDAY AT 8 PM