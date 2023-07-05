A nurse choir that rose to fame on AGT is now performing on top USA platforms to celebrate the Fourth of July. Northwell Nurse Choir and its members, who secured America’s Got Talent season 16 buzzer, have gone from strength to strength and were recently seen celebrating the country’s birthday in style.

They were recognized for their talents and showered in golden confetti when they first took to the AGT stage. Now, just several years on, the Northwell Nurse Health choir is rising up the ranks of fame. They performed at the PBS event for the Fourth of July, which fans called “amazing.” We looked back at their OG audition.

Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage

Nurse choir impressed on AGT

The world-famous nurse choir on AGT is formed of a group of dedicated first-line nurses who use their musical talents to spread joy. They took to the famous stage to perform on season 16, and won the golden buzzer!

Howie Mandel used his golden buzzer on the choir in June 2021 and finished in the bottom five of the top 10. From New York, the group was even part of the Inspiring America segment of NBC’s Nightly News.

The group has since graced world-renowned stages including the White House, Madison Square Garden, Carnegie Hall, and Broadway, with appearances including Time’s Person of the Year awards and the Today show, among others.

Northwell Health choir members

The Nurse Choir was formed in 2020 by Northwell Health when the talented group of front-line nurses gathered virtually for their first appearance on Nurse Heroes Live and is formed of 17 members, including:

Photo by Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

‘Amazing’ performance for the Fourth of July

Northwell Nurse Choir from AGT performed for the July 4 PBS event. They wore red to celebrate the big day and sang a medley of “heart-warming” songs, which saw fans in shock over their tribute performance.

One fan wrote: “What an amazing choir full of amazing NURSES!! 🔥👏.”

Another penned: “You guys brought me to tears like always! Thank you for all you do!”

“You were the best singers on A Capital Fourth! Wow! Congratulations 🎊🎉,” reacted a fellow viewer.

WATCH AMERICA’S GOT TALENT ON NBC EVERY TUESDAY AT 8/7C