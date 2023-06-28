The America’s Got Talent auditions are in full swing in 2023 and all kinds of talented singers have graced the stage including AGT’s Sharpe family. Almost every episode, there’s one act that leaves the judges speechless. Judging by Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, and Heidi Klum’s reactions, they were big fans of the signing family.

From youth choirs to dance groups, percussionists, and pianists, the America’s Got Talent auditions have seen the judges hitting the Golden Buzzer many times this season. The NBC show kicked off its eighteenth season on May 30 but only one act will be crowned winner this September.

Credit: America’s Got Talent YouTube channel

Meet AGT’s Sharpe family

The Sharpe Family Singers introduce themselves in sync during their America’s Got Talent audition.

The group is made up of six family members including mom, Barbra, and dad, Ron, Samantha, Logan, Connor, and Aidan.

The eldest Sharpe child is Samantha, who is 27 years old.

AGT’s family singing group hails from New Jersey and has been singing all their lives.

The Sharpe parents even met on stage following their performing passions.

Sharpe Family Singers are TikTok stars

With 8.5 million followers, the Sharpe family can be found on TikTok at @sharpefamilysingers.

They enjoy singing their hearts out to all kinds of tunes including Disney classic Under The Sea and Frank Sinatra’s My Way.

Appearing on the NBC show, the Sharpes explained that they’d like to “make a living” from their singing talents.

The family is also on YouTube with their own channel which has garnered over 1.6 million subscribers.

AGT fans divided over Sharpe family singers

While many America’s Got Talent viewers took to Twitter to share their praise for the Sharpe family’s performance, others weren’t so keen on the singing group.

One tweeted that the family is “beautiful,” adding: “The family that blends their vocals together, gets a standing ovation together!”

However, others dubbed the family’s song choice “cliché,” and more said: “Well apparently the family from step-brothers is real. Now on AGT.”

Another wrote: “Btw this is not a Disney hate tweet. I love Disney but I don’t want to sing them with my family.”

More tweeted that they were surprised by the singers’ abilities: “I thought the family group would be cringe with just one or two stars and the rest of them sounding average at best, but they were all pretty strong singers. I’m impressed.”

