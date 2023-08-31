America’s Got Talent season 18 is in full swing in 2023. The rounds of auditions are over and now the competition is being taken up a notch. As the NBC show heads into September, the Qualifiers kick off on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Let’s get to know AGT’s Qualifiers 2 contestant Ahren Belisle.

As AGT season 18 continues, some acts have already secured their place in the show’s final. Singers, dance groups, sword swallowers, and aerialists have all impressed the judges so far. Comedian Ahren also had Simon Cowell calling him “naturally funny.”

Credit: America’s Got Talent YouTube channel

Who is AGT’s Ahren Belisle?

Ahren Belisle is a 28-year-old stand-up comedian who hails from Ontario, Canada.

He works as an engineer and a year before auditioning for AGT, Ahren decided to give comedy a whirl.

He has cerebral palsy and uses a text-to-speech app to tell his jokes.

With 150k followers, Ahren is on Instagram at @ahren_belisle. He’s also on TikTok with over 9 million likes.

Ahren’s audition went down well

America’s Got Talent star Ahren had the audience and judges in fits of laughter during his audition.

He and his service dog appeared on stage and after introducing himself, Ahren began his “hilarious” set.

Simon described Ahren as “funny and fearless,” and Sofia said that she has hopes that he will be the first comedian to win AGT.

Fans were ‘laughing out loud’

After Ahren’s audition went down a storm, his performance on August 30 had fans “laughing out loud.”

His stand-up routine had Sofia Vergara shouting that she’s “single” during the AGT episode.

Ahren jokingly mixed up Sofia’s last name and “hit on” the actress.

Giving Ahren feedback, the judges said they loved the act.

Simon said: “You’re naturally funny,” and added that he wanted the set to “go on longer.”

He added that he even found Ahren’s dog’s face “funny,” and said: “That was good.”

WATCH AMERICA’S GOT TALENT ON NBC TUESDAYS AND WEDNESDAYS AT 8/7C