The Voice is back for its 23rd season, and contestant Ali has made history by being the first deaf contestant to compete on the show, and as she blows fans and judges away with her incredible voice, we take a closer look into her and her Instagram.

Two new judges join the panel this year, Niall Horan and Chance The Rapper, who sit alongside the experienced Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton.

We take a closer look at Ali from The Voice, and her journey so far.

Ali makes The Voice history as the first deaf contestant

Alyssa Ibarra, who goes by the name Ali, hails from Walnut California, and is 24 years old.

She performed Roberta Flack’s Killing Me Softly for her audition, with Kelly and Chance turning straight away. This was her third time trying out for the NBC show, and it seems like the third time is a charm!

At the end of her audition, the rising star revealed she was hearing impaired and was born deaf, to the judges disbelief.

After a tough decision and a battle between jumpers and beanies, it was Team Kelly that drew Ali in.

Cut to the battle rounds, and Clarkson had a tough decision to make between Ali and DJ Smooth as they performed a duet of Unaware. Ali was the winner of the battle, however, DJ Smooth was given a Playoff Pass as they progress onto the next round.

Viewers took to Twitter to share their appreciation for the singer.

“Ali is so inspiring. #TheVoice,” wrote one.

“Great job by Ali tonight! @kellyclarkson #TheVoice,” commented another.

The Voice star works at Disneyland

The 24-year-old has worked at Disneyland California Adventure for five years, working primarily at the Incredicoaster in Pixar Pier.

Of course, Ali had to keep her The Voice appearance a secret from the rest of the Disneyland cast members until she was allowed to reveal all in February.

Commenting on an Instagram post made by Disney in support of the star, Ali wrote: “That’s meeeeeeeee thank you guys for letting me share my story and passion for music!”

The Voice’s Ali on Instagram

Ali can be found on Instagram @alicanyouhearme. At the time of writing, she has just over 2000 followers but we’re sure that’s set to rise as she progresses through the show.

Followers of the star can see behind-the-scenes content from the show, as well as keep up to date with Ali’s life outside of the NBC show.

