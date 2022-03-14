American Idol: Emily Faith isn’t just a country singer, she’s Miss Tulsa 2022













American Idol is back with its 20th season of trying to find the best singer across the country and it is already off to a great start. This week marks the third week of auditions and there have been some incredible singers fighting for a ticket to Hollywood, one of those was Emily Faith who is already a well-established singer.

Emily is a contemporary Christian artist and has already had success in her career as she has released four original songs. However, there is more to Emily than meets the eye, Reality Titbit did some digging and found out all we could about the up-and-coming star, so keep reading to find out more.

Emily Faith. Picture: Funeral Worker Emily Faith Wins The Judges Hearts With Her Country Voice!

Meet Emily Faith

Emily Faith was born in the town of Kingfisher, Oklahoma on 8 November 2002, making the musician just 19 years old. Born and raised in Oklahoma, Emily clearly loves her hometown as she still resides there.

The singer has been making music the majority of her life and entered the contemporary Christian music scene when she was just 16. Her journey started when she opened for Newsboy’s God Is Not Dead rivals tour and this pushed her into the music scene.

Although her dream is to be a global country music star, Emily currently works at a funeral parlour where she acts as the cosmetologist to make some extra cash.

At only 19 years old, Emily is making her friends and family proud as she has successfully released four country songs that are available to stream and download on iTunes.

Faith’s other passion is her community

Emily’s strong faith makes her passionate about connection – and that’s not just through music, but also through her active personal life too.

At just 19, Emily partakes in leadership work and is the teen board president for the children’s hospital in Oklahoma and is also a volunteer at Granville Community Music School, where she acts as a music teacher for underprivileged communities.

This is something Emily is very passionate about as it combines her love for music with her Christian morals and values.

Emily Faith on guitar with a bright vocal, good energy, not catching all the words, liked the modulation, very clean, makes her voice really pop. #AmericanIdol #IdolAuditions — Robert Anton (@SoUWanaBaSinger) March 14, 2022

Emily Faith’s Instagram – she is the latest Miss Oklahoma!

We can learn a lot about the singer through her Instagram as she is active on social media. Emily boasts a respectable 4.5K followers and describes herself in her bio as a “Christian country artist”.

Her bio also highlights her faith as she mentions that she is a member and supporter of Life Church Broadway and Britton, showing her fans the importance of her faith immediately.

The main thing we can take from her Instagram, and the most surprising too, is that not only is Faith a singer but she is also a pageant queen and won Miss Tulsa 2022. During a post from September 2021 Emily said:

Wow wow wow. I am so excited to represent Tulsa, a community I love so much, as Miss Tulsa 2022. Miss Oklahoma, get ready because Team Tulsa is headed your way!! Emily with, Instagram

Her feed consists of videos of her promoting her music and singing as well as showcasing her active social life. Emily is often posting pictures of her out and about celebrating life with friends and family.

