American Idol star Randy Jackson’s weight loss was quickly noticed by fans when he starred on game show Name That Tune’s recent episode. So what happened to the American Idol judge, Randy Jackson? Fans say he looks like a robot in his latest TV appearance…

Randy Jackson first underwent gastric bypass surgery to help him lose weight. Jackson maintained a 100-pound weight loss after the procedure. However, viewers can’t believe how different he now looks.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Throwback to Randy on American Idol

Randy Jackson featured on American Idol as a judge from 2002 to 2013. A year into his judging stint, he got gastric bypass surgery to help him drop the pounds and lose more weight over the years.

On May 9, 2013, Jackson announced that he would be leaving the talent show after 12 seasons due to his wanting to focus on other business ventures. That year, he replaced Jimmy Iovine as an in-house mentor.

Leaving for good in November 2014, Randy wasn’t subject to the junk food that would often be eaten on set of the show. He now eats sugar in moderation – such as the occasional chocolate with frozen yogurt.

Randy Jackson’s weight loss

In 2003, Randy Jackson’s weight loss started. He lost 114lb (52kg) following gastric bypass surgery and said in a 2008 commercial that he had type 2 diabetes and weighed 358 pounds at the time of diagnosis.

After getting his health on track, Randy wanted to help others do the same. He founded Unify Health Labs in 2019 to do just that, and he met with health specialists including nutritionists and fitness experts.

Randy now follows a holistic approach. He is always speaking with psychiatrists who specialize in weight-related issues, professional chefs, and more, and now sells health supplements.

Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

Fans react to his Name That Tune appearance

Randy serves as a bandleader on the revival of Name That Tune. When fans spotted Randy on Name That Tune recently, they became convinced he had been “replaced by a robot.”

One fan said on Twitter: “Randy Jackson is that you…”

Another penned: “Randy Jackson on #NameThatTune looks like a marionette version of himself.”

“Randy Jackson looks like he’s the next generation of ventriloquist dummy that is *almost* ready to cross the uncanny valley. #NameThatTune,” reacted a fellow viewer.

