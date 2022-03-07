American Idol: Kenedi Anderson’s dad is a famous football coach













Kenedi Anderson has followed in her footballer father’s fame footsteps, but instead of kicking ball, is tearing up the stage with her stunning singing voice. The American Idol contestant has an uncanny resemblance to her dad…

As soon as 17-year-old Kenedi took to the stage on the March 7th 2022 episode, she was instantly recognised for her appearance. It turns out she is actually the daughter of a famous footballer who has now hung his kicks up.

It comes as judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan have recently returned to their seats. In fact, they were so impressed with Kenedi that they awarded her the second Platinum ticket of Season 20!

We found out who Kenedi’s father is and compared just how similar they really look.

OMG: How much do the judges get paid on American Idol? Their salary explored

Who is Kenedi Anderson’s dad?

Kenedi’s father is Justin Anderson. The football coach and father-of-five had to travel around a lot for work, which the contestant told the judges during her American Idol audition.

Justin and his wife have five children, including Dakota, Kenedi, Rubee, Peyton, Jayce, and Jackson. Kenedi explained that everyone in her family is very athletic, while she is the musical one.

From Orem, Utah, Justin now coordinates the football program’s recruiting efforts and activities at University of Virginia for for head coach Bronco Mendenhall’s staff.

Love you @kenedianderson_! Dreams do come true when you work hard for them! God is good!! #AmericanIdol #kenedianderson https://t.co/LhWuRkHy0Z — Coach Justin Anderson (@ECU_CoachJustin) March 7, 2022

In the early 2000s, Kenedi’s father played wide receiver at Brigham Young University in Utah after launching his career at Ricks College. He competed in the Liberty Bowl with the 2001 Mountain West Conference championship squad!

He then graduated from BYU with a bachelor’s degree in communications in 2009, and later joined as a graduate assistant coach. The former player also achieved his master’s in communication from BYU in 2012.

After Justin stopped playing football as a full-time player, he went on to become the assistant football coach at Nicholls State University Athletics, from 2010 to 2015.

He then moved on to become a director of player personnel at University of Virginia for six years, when the Cavaliers earned bowl eligibility.

Today, he is the coach of East Carolina University (ECU) football team and the University’s football director of player personnel and recruiting.

For BYU WR & Director of Player Personnel Justin Andersen's daughter Kenedi just got a platinum ticket on #AmericanIdol — Garrett / Гаррет 🇺🇦 (@GJMcClintock) March 7, 2022

SEE: Gordon Ramsay when he was young is nothing like you expect

The daughter-father duo’s resemblance

Kenedi has not posted any photos with her father on Instagram, but Justin himself is not shy to proudly share images of him spending time with his wife and children. We can see that she appears to have his nose!

He often shares videos of his daughter singing on Facebook. While Kenedi looks a lot like her mother, she also has a similar head shape to her father Justin. But when it comes to their skills, he is sporty and she is more creative.

Her impressive audition on American Idol also proves she is just as driven as her father, with many fans noting how she will go far in not just the competition, but the singing industry too.

WATCH AMERICAN IDOL ON SUNDAYS AT 8 PM ET ON ABC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK