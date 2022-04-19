











American Idol has witnessed the start of aspiring musicians who later become international superstars. However, throughout the years some contestants unexpectedly quit the show before they could even show their full potential.

American Idol has graced our screens for two decades. Although the show has witnessed many talented performers, there have also been times potential winners have broken the hearts of rooting fans by abruptly leaving.

It comes as American Idol 2022’s singer Kenedi Anderson announced she was leaving the TV series last week.

Reality TitBit has gathered the top 5 most shocking exits in the history of American Idol.

RELATED: American Idol singers now: Who quit fame and started working normal jobs?

5. Wyatt Pike

Last year, American Idol frontrunner Wyatt Pike unexpectedly left the show. His sudden exit shocked fans who were rooting for the then 20-year-old college student to win.

It was an unfortunate time since the judges saw him as a great rival. There were high expectations that he would possibly become the winner of the contest.

In an Instagram post, the singer left a message where he said that he had to leave the program due to “personal reasons”.

Earlier this year, he spilled all the tea on how he would pick up where he left off after he quit the 18th season of American Idol.

Speaking to Music Mayhem Magazine, the singer opened up about his exit while promoting his single Deep Blue.

He said: “Coming off of that show, it’s kind of a, how am I going to almost reintroduce myself musically off of the show.

“Because obviously there’s an understanding of who I am on the show, but that maybe doesn’t completely represent who I want to be and who I want to become.”

RELATED: Kenedi Anderson dropping out of American Idol sparks fan theories

4. Kenedi Anderson

Rumours of Kenedi Anderson ended up being true, and the singer left the series last week.

Kenedi announced it herself on her Instagram account after fans were wondering what happened to her.

Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan were wowed after she sang Lady Gaga’s Applause, earning one of three “Platinum Tickets” during the show’s auditions.

“For personal reasons, I’m unable to continue on American idol. This has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, but I know it’s necessary,” Kenedi wrote.

The next day, the singer added fuel to the fire by posting a now-deleted video on her TikTok account singing a part of her rumored upcoming song.

Screenshot from Platinum Ticket: Kenedi Anderson’s Lady GaGa Cover Deserves APPLAUSE – American Idol 2022 | YouTube

The lyrics say:

‘I need to find, need to find something better than what I had, and with no strings attached,’

‘Don’t I deserve that? Something with no strings attached.’

According to the Daily Mail, fans started speculating the young singer had signed a record deal, hence why she left American Idol. However, it has not been confirmed to be the reason she quit.

3. Arthur Gunn

It seems that not only one but two contestants abruptly left the 18th season of American Idol.

However, the only difference with Arthur Gun is that he had done a no-show in the finale… Ouch!

As per Variety, Arthur was set to perform with Sheryl Cow but “allegedly refused to come out of this trailer five minutes before the show”.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, the singer ensures it wasn’t the show’s fault and wrote:

“Sometimes things happens and it happens for a reason I guess. I feel upset about it as much as all you might have, and I’m sorry if I did let down anyone but I felt like all these confrontations didn’t need to happen at the show, so I just had to move on from there, sometimes all we can do is move on!!!”

RELATED: The American Idol judges surprise the top 24 with a trip to Aulani Disney resort

2. Caleb Kennedy

Compared to the rest of the contestants and Kenedi Anderson’s departure, Caleb Kennedy left after a historic video resurfaced.

On the report of Parade, the singer had made it to the Top 5 of the American Idol show but left following the discovery of an old Snapchat video. The clip reportedly showed him sitting next to someone thought to be his friend believed to be wearing an outfit that was racially offensive.

Caleb later apologised on his Twitter account.

He wrote: “I was younger and did not think about the actions, but that’s not an excuse.”

An update from me, about American Idol. pic.twitter.com/uuHc2sSiM4 — Caleb Kennedy (@calebkennedy) May 12, 2021

1. Benson Boone

Benson Boone was a very promising singer on the show. He was given the go-ahead by the judges, but there weren’t many scenes that he appeared in.

Fans presumed that he had left the show, taking into consideration that he was already a big TikTok personality.

Months after leaving American Idol, he finally broke his silence last October and revealed that it didn’t feel right to him.

While promoting his song ‘Ghost Town’, Benson told MJSBIGBLOG he was focusing on himself.

He said: “I didn’t really know who I wanted to be as an artist yet, and I didn’t want to show the world someone I’m not.”