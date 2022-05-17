











When it comes to American Idol, a broadcasted live program, the pressure on the contestants only increases every time they get closer to the final of the competition. For that very reason, unintentionally, sometimes nerves can lead up to making big mistakes.

Hundreds of thousands of contestants have been on the stages of American Idol. Under the biggest and most influential musicians’ approval, some of the Idol contestants’ have occasionally felt the nerves and tension to deliver the perfect performance.

Reality Titbit shows you some examples of mistakes contestants made before, during, or after their performances.

Hunter Metts forgets the lyrics of a song

There is nothing more humiliating than forgetting the words to a song on live television. This is how Hunter Metts’s worst nightmare came into reality after he blanked out during his performance in last year’s Oscars episode of American Idol and forgot the lyrics of Franklin Tennessee’s Falling Slowly.

According to the Daily Mail, Hunter panicked and broke down in tears of embarrassment. At that moment, Katy Perry came to his rescue and yelled for Hunter to get back in and assured him that it was okay.

‘No, no, no, no, no, no. Hunter, Hunter. Perfection is an illusion. It doesn’t matter. That shows that you are human. And vulnerable! And everybody relates to that.” Katy said while consoling Hunter.

She continued: “And it’s amazing. It’s emotion. That’s what music is. And I know this is a lot of pressure, but it’s not about perfection. It’s about resonating with people. And you just did.”

In the end for the judge’s evaluation, the judge reassured him that it had been the “best performance he had ever given.”

Hunter ended up in the top 10 finalists of the nineteenth season of Idol.

Caleb sings ahead of the start of the song

The undisputed talent of Caleb Lee Hutchinson, who was only 19 at the time, faced a small mistake that cost him dearly.

For his final performance, Caleb sang Johnny Cash’s, Heart. However, because he was so nervous, he made the mistake of starting to sing before the cue, giving the song a false start.

Although he made such a mistake, the singer quickly recovered and successfully carried on with his performance until the end. Nonetheless, when it came to Katy Perry’s turn to give her verdict, she described it to be his “weakest performance” in the competition.

After the judges’ evaluation, Caleb admitted that the pressure of being in the finale caused him to make the mistake. Despite being on the final top three, Caleb made it to the runner-up position on the sixteenth season of Idol.

Elle King criticised Shawn Robinson after their performance

Although American Idol teams up two different singers to make a duet, things do not always turn out as one hopes, especially when the two singers are not quite the best of friends.

Whether it was nerves, a forgotten lyric, or a lack of rehearsals, their performance became an awkward moment for the two singers as they were performing Creedence Clearwater Rival’s, Proud Mary.

At the end of the performance, Elle commented on his team member’s performance, which did not sit well with the viewers at home. Reviewing their performance, Elle who seemed not to be content with their performance, said that Shawn “sang a little too early”.

On the other hand, Shawn did not put any blame on her teammate despite looking flustered. Her comment left fans in awe, who defended the singer because he “saved that song.”