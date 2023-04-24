American Idol’s Haven Madison had her dad play guitar during her audition in season 21.

The sixteen-year-old singer and songwriter blew the judges away with her original song, Fifteen.

Haven bagged herself a golden ticket on American Idol after wowing Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Katy Perry with her talents.

As Haven continues to impress the judges and American Idol viewers, many fans are curious to find out more about who her dad is.

Meet Haven Madison

Sixteen-year-old Haven Madison is a junior in high school with a passion for music.

She is on her school’s cheer team and not only has vocals to impress but also writes her own songs.

Haven hails from Clarksville, Tennessee, and writes on Instagram that she’s a “Wannabe Hannah Montana.”

With almost 40k followers, she can be found at @havenmadisonsings.

Haven Madison’s dad on American Idol

Right from Haven’s American Idol audition, her dad was there to support her on the ABC show.

Haven’s father, Jason Roy, played the guitar during her audition while she sang her own original song, Fifteen.

Speaking on American Idol, the 16-year-old said that she grew up with people recognizing her dad in the street.

She added that her dad was “in the industry” and is her “biggest supporter.”

Jason Roy is lead singer of a rock band

Haven’s dad, Jason, said that she opted for the stage name of ‘Haven Madison’ as she “wanted to make her own way.”

He’s the lead singer of Christian rock band, Building429.

Jason founded the band which has had hits with songs that have reached top spot on the Billboard Christian song chart.

The band was also nominated for a Grammy in 2014 for their album We Won’t Be Shaken.

Some of Building429’s songs include Where I Belong, Press On, and Fear No More.

He’s 43 years old and can be found on Instagram at @jroymusic with over 10k followers.

WATCH AMERICAN IDOL ON ABC SUNDAYS AT 8/7C