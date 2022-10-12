American Idol star Willie Spence's heartbreaking final post before tragic death











Hours before his tragic death, American Idol finalist Willie Spence posted a cover of a Christian song, proving he was truly a “Star In The Making”.

23-year-old Spence was on his way home from Tennessee to Atlanta when he sadly died following a car accident. Hours before the crash, the singer uploaded a heartbreaking video of himself singing You Are My Hiding Place.

DouglasNow reported the news Willie passed away due to injuries sustained during the fatal accident. The news has left the American Idol community devastated over his loss.

Willie Spence’s last post showed him singing his heart out

View Instagram Post

Hours before his tragic accident, Willie posted a cover of himself singing to You Are My Hiding Place. It’s unclear whether the video was recorded on the same day of the accident, but fans has since flooded the comment section, sending condolences to his family.

“Lord you are my hiding place,” he captioned in a message to his 489k followers.

Fellow celebrities also poured into the comments section with farewell words to the star.

A follower wrote: “It’s crazy he posted this right before he got into the accident… You definitely sang your way to heaven king. So so so sooo sad.”

“I’m so hurt by this,” a follower said.

Another fan commented: “What a beautiful final curtain call. RIP Willie Spence, the world has heard you.”

An inspiring American Idol journey

Back in 2021, Willie wowed the judges during his audition for American Idol. Receiving a golden ticket, the aspiring singer proved to have what it takes to become a superstar.

Throughout his journey and performances, Willie shocked the audience and viewers at home with his undeniable talent and angelic voice.

Shining bright like a diamond, Spence made it all the way into the Finals but didn’t win the show. Nonetheless, the singer melted the hearts of the three judges and millions of viewers watching from home.

After his Idol journey, he signed with Red Label Records and received support from singers like X Factor winner Leona Lewis.

The “star in the making” had a tour planned, set to begin in November.

