American Idol’s Top 5 was whittled down to just three remaining singers during Sunday’s episode and fans are divided over who was sent home from the ABC show.

Judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and (the incredible) Katy Perry enjoyed Disney night as the Top 5 performed as well as guest appearances from Sara Bareilles and Halle Bailey.

Many American Idol fans took to social media to comment that America had its work cut out when it came down to voting for a favorite. All five singers bring something different to the table and have been dubbed hugely talented.

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

American Idol’s Top 5

To make American Idol’s Top 26 is an achievement but getting to the semi-finals puts the talent show‘s Top 5 in a league of their own.

During Sunday, May 14’s episode, Wé Ani, Megan Danielle, Zachariah Smith, Iam Tongi, and Colin Stough gave their all during their performances.

However, only three of the singers could make it through to the season 21 finale. American Idol’s final airs on May 21, 2023.

Who made the Top 3?

After performing huge Disney hits during the semi-final, two talented singers were sent home during May 14’s episode.

Wé Ani sang Into the Unknown from Frozen II and The Climb from Hannah Montana: The Movie.

Zachariah Smith opted for The Lion King’s I Just Can’t Wait To Be King, and Life Is a Highway from Cars.

Both Wé and Zachariah were sent home during Disney night. The show’s Top 3 features Megan Danielle, Iam Tongi, and Colin Stough.

American Idol fans divided over Top 5

After Zachariah and Wé received the least votes from viewers, the two missed out on places in the American Idol season 21 final.

One fan tweeted: “We Ani didn’t make the Top 3? I am shocked and dismayed. Her voice is amazing!”

More wrote on social media that Wé Ani “got robbed,” after she didn’t make the Top 3.

However, someone responded to the comments: “Top 3 thanks to their supporters. No one was “robbed”. It’s a voting system. Yall just didn’t come thru for ya favorite.”

Another said it was a tough choice to decide who to send home, tweeting: “…this has to be the best top 5 in a long time like everyone is so talented.”

More wrote: “What a strong top 5 this year! My votes are with @wtongi but all of his fellow contestants are crazy talented, too!”

WATCH AMERICAN IDOL ON ABC ON SUNDAYS AT 8/7C