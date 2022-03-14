











Tristen Gressett impressed the judges so much that they handed him a platinum ticket on the March 13th episode. As the first audition of the night, he didn’t crack under pressure and seriously pulled it off!

The musician is just one of many who take to the intimate audition stage, hoping to impress this year’s judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan. And that he did – with a confident guitar performance led by his voice.

He sang Colors By Black Pumas during his audition. However, judges thought he included too many gimmicks in, and gave him a chance to reel it in. Nevertheless, Tristen’s unique voice won them – and the viewers – over.

Who is Tristen Gressett?

Tristen is a 17-year-old musician and instrument player who appears on American Idol season 20. He can play everything from guitar to the piano, and tends to stick to rock ‘n’ roll when it comes to making music.

The one man band is in a relationship with an artist called Leah, and has a verified Spotify account. With 71 monthly listeners on the platform, he released an EP in 2021 called Act I: The Poet which includes six songs.

He considers his mom (and momager) his “number one fan” and revealed she has never missed a single gig he has ever had. Pictures shown on the March 13th episode saw Tristen dressed as a rock star from a young age.

From Pale City, Alabama, the guitarist said he has a “fire burning in his feet” and teared up when he first saw Lionel Richie sitting on the judges panel. He didn’t just play guitar but also the harmonica during his audition!

His music career started 3 years ago

Tristen came across incredibly confident, but the truth is that he started his singing career just three years ago. Despite this, his talents shined through his performance, despite having too many gimmicks at first.

Despite only starting music a few years ago, his Instagram is filled with musical performances. Having recently released his music on all major streaming platforms, it looks like this year is set to be his most successful so far!

He has had a fair amount of experience on stage, from taking part in Dadeville’s Kowaliga Idol to performing on radio shows like WAXC TV. So it’s no wonder his confidence oozes through the screen on American Idol!

I CAN'T WAIT TO SEE THE BRIGHT LIGHTS OF HOLLYWOOD!!!!!!!!!!!! I GOT MY GOLDEN TICKET- NOW ITS TIME TO TAKE ON THE STAR-STUDDED CITY!!!! HERE WE GO!!!!!!

💥Thank you everyone for tuning in and showing your love and support!!!!!💥@americanidol #americanidol #tristengressettonidol pic.twitter.com/Th1Q4rgN8p — Tristen Gressett (@tristengressett) March 14, 2022

American Idol fans react to audition

Tristen’s audition immediately made him a fan favorite, mainly for his enthusiasm and upbeat personality paired with his unique singing voice. Plus, his close relationship with his mom had viewers loving him even more.

Looking through Twitter, it’s clear that many look forward to watching his American Idol journey. A fan wrote: “I enjoyed seeing Tristen’s energy while he was singing in front of the Judges. His strong bond with his mother was awesome.”

Another said: “I would love to see Tristen go all the way to victory! #AmericanIdol.”

“I love Tristen’s energy. So much talent too. Can’t wait to see what he does next. #AmericanIdol“, wrote a viewer.

