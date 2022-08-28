









American Idol winner Just Sam was hospitalized with an unknown illness and gives fans an emotional update after begging ‘I need help’.

Samantha Diaz, who won the singing competition in 2020, told fans about her trip to hospital but did not divulge what was wrong.

The New York musician was telling followers about her mystery illness via her Instagram Stories over the weekend.

American Idol star Just Sam hospitalized

The 23-year-old opened up to fans over her health woes on social media. She shared cryptic posts on Instagram about needing answers and help for her health.

The 2020 winner penned on one of her Instagram stories: “100lbs is crazy. I seriously need help,” and uploaded a photo of doctor’s scales.

She later updated fans she was feeling better, though. Sam wrote: “I’m grateful for the prayers everyone. I’m doing much better now,” according to Page Six.

It then appeared she was back home mid-week, with news reports saying she was out of hospital on Wednesday. Sam then told her 148,000 Instagram followers: “Thank you to everyone that checked on me. I am ALIVE and out of hospital”.

But it was short-lived, as she reportedly was back in hospital the following day.

Samantha Diaz tells fans she’s battled unknown illness ‘for a while now’

Screenshot from Just Sam Makes You BELIEVE With Amazing Fantasia Cover – American Idol 2020, American Idol YouTube

The singer updated fans again on Saturday, August 27, with a statement on Instagram Stories.

She penned: “First of all, I just want to say that I’m okay and no longer in the hospital.

“This is something that I’ve been dealing with for a while now.”

Sam then added she is “tired of feeling tired all of the time” and “tired of the pain and tired of living like this every day”.

It appears the star has battled the illness – which she has not disclosed online – for some time.

She finished the message with: “Yes, I need help, yes, I need new doctors. But I will figure it out for myself, as I have been doing”.

Just Sam on American Idol

The Harlem native won the first remote version of American Idol in 2020 during the pandemic.

During the show, Just Sam said she was pursuing her dreams to prove to her grandmother, who didn’t “believe people like us” can achieve them.

She said at the time: “I kept on pushing, kept on singing, and look where it’s brought me. I hope to inspire all the little girls who believe their dreams can’t come true. Anyone can do it.”

The season 18 winner is still singing now after releasing two singles following her American Idol win, however, Just Same is no longer signed to Hollywood Records.

