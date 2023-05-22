American Idol winner Iam Tongi left judges and audiences in tears as he dedicated his journey to his late father from audition to the final, but what happened to his dad and how did he die?

The 18-year-old from Hawaii took the crown on the most recent series of the ABC show, as the American Idol top 3 battled it out in a nail-biting finale.

We take a look into what happened to Iam Tongi’s dad, and the American Idol winner’s emotional tribute to his late father.

Iam Tongi dedicates audition to dad after what happened

Iam’s dad Rodney sadly passed away a couple of months before his American Idol audition, which he dedicated to him. The star revealed on Instagram that his dad had kidney failure.

Taking to his Instagram, to speak about his dad after his death, Iam Tongi said: “My dad had kidney failure and he used to go to dialysis, and every single time we pass a dialysis place, ‘Oh look, it’s dad.'”

The rising star explained on his audition that his dad always wanted to see him sing on the show, and he wanted to make him proud.

“I know he’s with me. Through my music, he’ll always be with me,” he concluded.

The American Idol winner says his dad is the reason he got into music

The American Idol winner has been paying tribute to his dad since the start as he spoke about his dad in the audition.

When Judge Katy Perry asked about his family, the star said: “My dad passed away a couple of months ago.”

He then explained how his dad got him into music and that he’s the ‘reason he got into all this.’

The audition left the star in tears as Lionel Richie said: “When you love so deeply, you feel so deeply, and what you’ve just given us now is the fact you love that man so much.”

Tongi wowed judges with his rendition of Monsters by James Blunt, dedicated to his dad, leaving the judges in tears.

After his audition, the 18-year-old said: “All my life, my dad told me singing was the only thing that was meant for me. The main reason I do music is because of my dad. That’s how me and my dad bonded.”

“People think I cry because I miss him, but it’s because I can hear him singing. I can hear his harmony, I can hear how he would harmonize with me on that song.”

In Idol history, James Blunt took to the stage with Iam in the final as they came together for one last rendition of the emotional hit, leaving no dry eye in the room.

“Not a dry eye in America!!” wrote one follower.

Iam Tongi dedicates his first single to his father

As well as his audition, the talent show winner has also dedicated his first single I’ll Be Seeing You to his father. In the caption, he wrote:

“This one’s for you, dad. It’s been such a special process making this song, and it really took a village to make it happen. Thank you to everyone involved, and everyone who has shown me support.”

Fans rushed to the comments to share their condolences and appreciation for the star.

“Thank you Tongi for this song. It really touched me because I lost both my parents. I know what it’s like losing a loved one. I’m sure your dad is watching over you,” penned one.

Another wrote: “Three seconds in and tears are pouring from my soul and eyes. Your gift and the village who support you are bringing a connection and healing to countless souls. This is so beautiful.”

“Wonderful song in memory of your father. You are literally taking everything he taught you and sharing it with the world just like he said you would. No doubt in my mind he is watching over your every move beaming with pride.”



