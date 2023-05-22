America’s Got Talent is returning in May 2023, so here’s what you need to know about season 18’s judges, start date, and where to watch.

It’s only been three months since America’s Got Talent was last on our screens, but they’re gearing up once again for season 18.

Aerialist Aidan Bryant was crowned as the first America’s Got Talent: All-Stars winner in May following his mesmerizing performance of dangerous acrobatics.

If you’re itching for more show-stopping acts, you’re in luck as the NBC talent show returns in less than two weeks. Read on for everything you need to know about AGT 2023.

Credit America’s Got Talent youtube channel

Season 18 will air on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 8pm ET on NBC. It will be available to stream on Peacock.

The premiere will run for two hours long and the finale will arrive on September 20, 2023, meaning there are 16 total episodes.

Who are the judges of America’s Got Talent 2023?

Like last season, Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel will return to judge the talented acts of season 18.

It marks Vergara’s return to the franchise since 2022 as Sofia skipped out on AGT All-Stars. An official statement for the Modern Family star’s absence was never released by NBC but reports claim she was committed to an acting job.

The actress also shared images of her downtime with her husband Joe Manganiello at their Caribbean vacation home over the new year.

Sofia, 50, will star as Colombian-based cartel leader Griselda Blanco in the upcoming Netflix miniseries Griselda.

She has been keeping fans in the loop with her AGT audition updates, in which she called judging “the best job in the world”. It looks like she’s not going anywhere anytime soon.

Photo by BG026/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Who is the host of AGT season 18?

The judges are not the only familiar faces; Terry Crews will also return as host. The White Chicks actor joined the AGT franchise in 2019’s season 14 after hosting America’s Got Talent: The Champions.

He took over from Tyra Banks after the latter reportedly left to focus on TV production.

Where is the previous winner now?

Lebanese female alternative dance group, The Mayyas won America’s Got Talent season 17. Their audition, which has over 24 million views, scored Sofia’s golden buzzer.

The dance team, choreographed by Nadim Cherfan, took home the $1 million prize money and has gone on to bigger things.

They performed with Beyonce at her highly-anticipated appearance at the Atlantis The Royal Dubai Hotel opening. Queen Bey was paid $24 million for her one-hour concert, likely because it was her first full performance in over four years.