Putri Ariani had America’s Got Talent viewers in tears during her audition in 2023. The 17-year-old singer, who is blind, performed her own original song on stage and had Simon Cowell asking her for an encore. Putri has some big aspirations and it looks like her appearance on AGT could get her one step closer to reaching her dreams.

Setting foot on the America’s Got Talent stage, Putri was super excited to sing and play the piano for the judges. She said that her “biggest challenge” is for people to see her as a musician and not a “blind person.” Before showing off her vocal talents, Putri said that she feels like a “superstar” when she sings.

Who is Putri Ariani?

Putri Ariani is a musician with many talents. She’s 17 years old and appeared on America’s Got Talent in 2023 with both of her parents.

The singer hails from Indonesia and visited the USA for the first time for her AGT audition.

During her America’s Got Talent audition, Putri said that she has dreams of going to Julliard and winning a Grammy, as well as having the success of a singer such as Whitney Houston.

Taking to Twitter, judge Heidi Klum said that she can “see a Grammy in Putri’s future.”

Putri was born blind

Seventeen-year-old Putri was born blind but she’s never let her blindness hold her back.

The singer appeared on Indonesia’s Got Talent when she was just eight years old.

When asked how long she’d been singing for, Putri replied: “Maybe since I was born,” on AGT.

Not only did she mesmerize the judges with her voice, but the AGT star also plays the flute and piano.

AGT fans ‘in tears’ through her song

NBC viewers took to Twitter during the show to say that Putri’s audition had them “in tears.”

One fan wrote: “I cried through the whole performance so moving.”

Another tweeted: “I cried through her whole performance..she is incredible, brilliant, and beautiful, love from Indonesia.”

Putri was hailed “an angel” by the AGT judges and was asked by Simon Cowell to perform a second song. The singer was awarded Simon’s Golden Buzzer. He said she was “brilliant.”

