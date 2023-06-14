America’s Got Talent saw a Filipino singer represent his country’s love for karaoke, and turn it into an audition that gave fans “chills.” The 2023 star, Roland Abante, took to the AGT stage and received a standing ovation.

With a translator next to him, Roland Abante is the AGT 2023 Filipino contestant who claims it’s his dream to sing on that stage. Although he is a fisherman for a daily job, he often takes to the local karaoke to practice.

Much to everyone’s surprise, the contestant’s voice truly stunned the judges, including Simon Cowell. Fans have described Roland as an “amazing talent” and even Simon couldn’t keep his jaw from opening in shock.

America’s Got Talent Filipino singer

Representing the Filipino singing talent, Roland sings karaoke in the neighborhood for fun. He traveled from the Philippines after watching America’s Got Talent on his mobile phone, describing the audition as his “dream.”

Heidi Klum offered a teary Roland a hug before he started singing. The Filipino singer then sang When A Man Loves a Woman by Michael Bolton and describes himself as the “Michael Bolton of the Philippines.”

By the end of his performance, the contestant began to cry. He also revealed that Simon is his favorite judge, who got up to give him a hug and congratulate him for receiving four yeses from the judges.

Roland Abante works as a fisherman

Roland’s day job is working as a fisherman in the Philippines. “My work is in the morning, I am a fisherman, and in the afternoon, I drive a motorbike and I deliver passengers and goods,” he revealed to the judges.

Sofia Vergara said she “has a feeling he’s going to stop fishing because this is where you’re going to be.” Simon also admitted that he didn’t think Roland would be able to do the audition, adding that he “really likes him.”

From fishing to a ‘life-changing’ song

Judge Howie Mandel described Roland’s audition as “life-changing.” He went on to tell Roland, “We could feel your heart. I think everybody just heard a life-changing moment.”

After leaving the stage, with judges giving him a standing ovation, the singer told the show’s host Terry Crews: “There is no more space in my heart for the happiness and joy I feel right now.”

Looking at Roland’s Instagram, his comments are inundated with compliments from fans. They say he has done an “amazing job” and told him that he “deserves to be an idol.”

WATCH AMERICA’S GOT TALENT ON NBC EVERY TUESDAY AT 8/7C