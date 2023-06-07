Mitch Rossell had AGT fans “pouring tears” during his audition in 2023. The America’s Got Talent season 18 star performed his own original song and viewers said they “felt every word.” Mitch’s brave performance even had some fans saying they found a new love for country music.

When Mitch set foot on the America’s Got Talent stage, he was ready to perform an extremely personal song, paying tribute to someone close to his heart. Before he started singing, Mitch explained that what he was about to say in his lyrics was a true story.

Meet AGT’s Mitch Rossell

Mitch Rossell is 35 years old and hails from Tennessee.

When Mitch was 10 years old, he lost his father in a drunk-driving accident.

He described his father’s death as a “freak accident,” and explained:

“My grandfather was driving in his truck coming one way on a highway and my dad and my grandmother-in-law were in his van coming back from a job and they were about to cross each other… the drunk driver hit my grandfather from behind and sent him into my dad’s lane.”

Mitch’s grandfather, grandmother-in-law, and his dad all lost their lives.

Mitch was inspired by his late dad

Speaking of memories of his late father, Mitch said that they used to “ride in the car together, listening to country music.”

The singer explained on the NBC show that he and his dad “had a connection through music.”

His dad always wanted him to learn to play the guitar. Following his father’s death, Mitch went through some tough years.

However, he decided after high school he wanted to “connect” with his dad and learned to play the guitar.

He wanted to make his dad proud and began performing at the weekends and earning money as a musician.

Country singer has ‘grown men crying’

Mitch’s tragic true story had many America’s Got Talent fans choked up during his audition.

Many commented on his audition video that they “felt every word” of his original song, Son.

Some wrote that they were “crying their eyes out,” while more said they were “pouring tears.”

One person commented: “I sit here a grown 56 yo man crying my eyes out over this beautiful song. I also lost my father years ago and never got to say goodbye, so this song hits home. Thank you Mitch.”

Simon Cowell described Mitch’s performance as “sincere” and added that you could “hear a pin drop” in the auditorium.

