John Wines’ “humble” demeanor had America’s Got Talent judges and viewers in shock at his performance during the show’s audition on June 13. AGT kicked off its 18th season on May 30 and all kinds of acts are gracing the stage in 2023 – including guitarist John.

Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Simon Cowell appeared dubious when John walked out onto the AGT stage during his audition. However, the “unassuming” teacher had not only the judges but the show’s viewers on their feet by the end of his performance.

Meet AGT’s John Wines

Hailing from the South Coast of the UK, John Wines is a 59-year-old music teacher.

He previously worked as an electrician but decided to change his career path around 20 years ago.

John teaches music to children aged from five to 18 and “absolutely loves” what he does.

He said on America’s Got Talent: “The kids keep me young!”

John has over 1 million TikTok followers as well as 180k on Instagram where he can be found at @oldgreyguitarist.

AGT guitarist blows everyone away

John kicked off his AGT audition by performing We Will Rock You on his guitar.

The shredding guitar solo had everyone on their feet but because John played the song with his eyes closed, he didn’t see his standing ovation until the very end.

Once he opened his eyes, John was brought to tears by everyone’s response to his performance.

He received a standing ovation from the judges and four “yeses.”

Fans were heard chanting: “We want more,” and John replied that they were “so kind.”

John’s guitar solo was totally unexpected

After John’s incredible performance, Simon said: “I was not expecting that.”

Many fans also took to the comments section of the guitarist’s AGT audition to say that the 59-year-old was “amazing.”

More said that John was their guitar teacher and that he’s their “hero.”

One commented: “John Wines is one of the most unassuming, generous people you could ever meet. Absolutely should be the rock god he deserves to be!”

More said that he has “pure talent,” and likened the guitarist’s performance to that of a rock concert.

John clearly has many fans already as lots of people commented that they’re now “rooting” for him in the NBC show competition.

WATCH AMERICA’S GOT TALENT TUESDAYS AT 8 PM ON NBC