Michael Grimm, a singer from AGT, is experiencing health worries after a mysterious illness that led to him being rushed to hospital. Recent news confirmed that he had been hospitalized since Memorial Day.

Due to the singer’s success, America’s Got Talent‘s season 5 winner has collected a massive net worth. However, news that Michael Grimm was hospitalized has left his fandom seriously worried following a health scare.

Now 44 years old, Michael is sedated and in intensive care, as confirmed by his wife Lucie Zolcerva-Grimm. She took to his Instagram on June 6 to reveal that they are “in a situation” and that he’s been “struggling with his health.”

Michael Grimm on AGT

Michael made history as the season 5 winner. During the AGT finals, he revealed that his girlfriend of nearly three years, Lucie, was the inspiration for his performance of Michael Bolton’s When a Man Loves a Woman.

He won the $1 million AGT first prize, which helped to build his grandparents a new house. During Vegas week, his performance was criticized by Piers Morgan for being over 90 seconds and could have got him disqualified.

Michael performed You Can Leave Your Hat On during the semifinals while recovering from a dehydration-related illness. Michael later went on America’s Got Talent: The Champions in 2020, but was eliminated before the final.

Then a judge, Sharon Osbourne revealed that her husband Ozzy was rooting for him. He is now worth $1 million, Celebrity Net Worth reports, and still sings for a living today. He was the headliner of the AGT tour shows!

Health news on the AGT singer

Michael is currently sedated in the hospital amid health struggles. His wife revealed on Instagram that she “wants to respect his privacy and request not to disclose anything,” but added that he has been “struggling with health a lot.”

She said that he had been “lacking energy” while visiting doctors, who could not figure out what his illness is. Lucie added that he was “looking increasingly sickly” and “all of a sudden, could barely walk or lift his head.”

Lucie rushed him to the ER, where he “started talking gibberish due to toxins going to his brain,” where it was discovered that his blood pressure was “skyrocketing” while Michael felt “really agitated.”

Michael’s wife has said doctors put him on a ventilator, which he has been removed from as of June 5. He is now breathing on his own and “doing good,” while doctors isolate individual organs and investigate his health.

Fans send well wishes to Michael

After hearing of Michael’s health issues, NBC show AGT’s longtime fans, including those who have bought tickets to his upcoming shows, have begun to flood his Instagram page with their well wishes.

One fan wrote: “Omg, I’m so sooooo sorry to hear that you guys are going through this! Sending you both all my love, prayers, and healing vibes for a speedy full recovery.”

Another penned: “His fans will remain by his side and pull for him until he’s back where he wants to be making music with that exceptional voice and talent of his! Get well soon Michael! 💜”

“We love seeing his show and this news gives me and my husband a heavy heart. Please know we will be praying for him and the family ❤️🙏🏻,” commented another follower.

