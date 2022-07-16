5 AGT auditions that were so unexpectedly good they left everyone in awe













America’s Got Talent often leaves audiences in shock and awe with incredible acts that they never saw coming. Whether it’s singing, dancing or something else, AGT auditionees pull all sorts out the bag to impress the judges. Here are five performances that completely went beyond our expectations.

AGT is a talent show competition that gathers singers, dancers, magicians, comedians and other performers together to compete for $1 million. The hit show is famous for offering opportunities to unknown but extremely gifted people regardless of their backgrounds.

First debuted in 2006, the reality TV series has been going for 16 years. And after nearly two decades on the air, it’s amazing how much it can still surprise us.

Jewish beatbox duo

Ilan and Josh are a pair of Jewish beatboxers. They first sang and beatboxed Meghan Trainor’s All About That Bass in Season 11 and immediately impressed the judges and audiences.

The two met each other at the Western Wall in Isreal and soon formed a group. Josh, known as The Orthobox, is a Beatboxer and YouTuber focusing on musical education. Ilan, known as The Aleph Bass, is a religious singer and a beatboxer for The Y-Studs. For him, beatboxing is a way of life.

The beatbox pair was eliminated in the Judge Cuts.

Terry Crews’ flute show

Terry Crews has been hosting America’s Got Talent since Season 14. Undoubtedly, he’s become a big part of the reason we love AGT so much. And yes… in Season 14, right after a contestant’s flute performance, the actor stormed the stage and completed the performance by giving an insanely hot flute stripping show.

Other than being a host and impromptu stripper, Terry is a former football player, an actor and a comedian known for his roles in White Chicks and Brooklyn 99.

Andrew De Leon’s comeback show

Andrew De Leon is an opera singer. He appeared in America’s Got Talent Season 7 at the age of 19 and sang O Mio Babbino Caro in his first audition. Out of nervousness, Andrew forgot his lyrics and stopped singing in the Vegas Round, which led him to get eliminated.

Later, Andrew was brought back by Howie Mandel for his amazing singing ability. In the quarter finals, he sang a Spanish operatic version of Unbreak My Heart. Andrew’s breathtaking singing earned him enough votes from audiences to enter the semi finals.

Patrizio Ratto’s piano dancing

Being talented is not a rare thing on the AGT stage. But being multi-talented is. In Season 14, Italian pianist Patrizio Ratto shocked audiences by playing Fur Elise on piano and doing robotic dance. As a response, the four judges, Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough all voted yes to send him to the Judge Cuts.

Patrizio was eliminated in the quarter finals. But his journey of being a multi-talented artist does not end here. He got third place in the Italian competition Tu Si Que Vales. Besides, he regularly shares videos of himself playing music and dancing on Instagram.

View Instagram Post

54 & 84 year old balancing duo

Edson and Leon are a Brazilian balancing duo who showed up in American’s Got Talent Season 14. We’ve witnessed so many young people with great capabilities on AGT series, but Edson and Leon surprised us by giving a stunning acrobatic performance at the ages of 54 and 84.

In their performance, they did multiple challenging balancing movements that ended with Edson lifting Leon up with one hand. The acrobatic duo earned four yeses and huge applause.

Edson and Leon got eliminated in the Judge Cuts. After AGT, they went on to the Italian competition Tu Si Que Vales in 2018 and got to the finale.