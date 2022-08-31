









As America’s Got Talent rolls on and the show reaches its all-important final, many fans want to know who the AGT 2022 finalists are. This year’s show has seen all kinds of talented artists grace the stage from singers to bands, comedians and contortionists.

The America’s Got Talent judges have had their work cut out during season 17. Howie, Simon, Sofia and Heidi have been handing out Golden Buzzers, while host Terry Crews has been guiding the acts along in their journies. So, let’s find out more about who has made it to the 2022 finale.

AGT 2022 finalists

The acts who have made it through to the 2022 AGT finale are as follows:

Avery Dixon

Chapel Hart

Drake Milligan

Nicolas RIBS

Sara James

Yu Hojin

The fate of the following acts is set to be revealed during AGT’s episode airing on August 31st:

Bayley Graham

Jannick Holste

Lee Collinson

Jack Williams

Metaphysic

Merissa Beddows

Harper

Mike E Winfield

Lily Meola

During the competition on August 30th, The Lazy Generation and Acapop! were buzzed off of the show.

Fans of AGT took to Twitter to share their support for certain acts. One wrote: “Thank you Mike E Winfield. I was definitely laughing. Star comedy”.

How many AGT episodes are left?

Although America’s Got Talent is wrapping up soon, there are still a fair few episodes to go before the winner of season 17 is revealed.

The fourth round of Qualifiers aired on August 30th, 2022. The results will be revealed on August 31st.

The show airs on Tuesdays on NBC, so viewers can expect the fifth and final Qualifiers episode on September 6th and a results night on September 7th.

When is the season 17 finale?

The America’s Got Talent 2022 finale airs on Tuesday, September 13th at 8 pm.

The results of the finale air the following day at 9 pm on Wednesday, September 14th.

AGT’s finale will be the 22nd episode of the show.

WATCH AMERICA’S GOT TALENT ON NBC EVERY TUESDAY

