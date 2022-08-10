











America’s Got Talent has welcomed some unusual acts over the years, and one contestant’s self-composed song about parmesan cheese song has divided viewers and earned him a wacky nickname.

America’s Got Talent never fails to amaze the nation as brave contestants display their impressive and sometimes weird talents. Remember Tape Face, the mime who unexpectedly pulled out his oven mitts-turned puppets to lip-sync Lionel Richie’s Endless Love?

Well, one 2022 contestant is just as surprising with his original song about parmesan – yes, the cheese. You either love it or you hate it, but it’s earned him the well-deserved nickname, “the parmesan cheese guy”.

Introducing…the Parmesan Cheese Guy

The parmesan cheese guy, aka Ben Lapidus, left quite the impression at the start of his AGT journey. The 29-year-old from Doylestown, Pennsylvania became a viral sensation after his performance singing about his love for the Italian staple.

With lyrics such as “I will not remain silent, I will not give in, I will die before I left big Parma win”, you can truly feel his passion to receive unlimited cheese for his pasta dishes.

Ben’s eccentric song initially confused the audience, but sure enough, the entire crowd was on its feet chanting “parmesan”. The judge’s four X’s proved to be no match for the power of the people, who demanded an encore, with a little help from Heidi Klum.

After eventually earning two yeses from Heidi and Simon, and a reluctant agreement from Sofia, the sound designer made it to the next round.

What could Ben bring to the table next? An intense rock rendition of the cheese song, of course. He went from acoustic to heavy metal – who knew parmesan cheese could be so versatile?

The cheese song divides Twitter

While Ben isn’t your conventional singer, there’s no denying his performances are entertaining. One fan stands by the act, telling haters to “loosen up a bit”.

They wrote: “He’s funny. He’s different. A lot of acts at this point bore me but that definitely did not. If u want a Vegas act, there it is for you.”

Heidi has been a parmesan stan from the start:

We are also conflicted like this viewer:

A cheese-opera would be the ultimate step-up; Ben needs to tackle all the music genres.

Perhaps this viewer is lactose intolerant:

