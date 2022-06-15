AGT golden buzzer star Sara James almost won Junior Eurovision













There’s not many contestants who can win over Simon Cowell, but Sara James left such a lasting impression on the America’s Got Talent judge that he hit that golden buzzer straight after her incredible performance.

At just 13 years old, Poland-born Sara took to the stage with Billie Eilish’s song Lovely, featuring Khalid. Before she stunned with her voice, Simon revealed some of his family going back in time are from the contestant’s home country.

From her young journey into singing to soaring to success on AGT from her first audition, Reality Titbit has all the details on Sara James’ background, as well as fan reactions to her show-stopping voice.

Meet 13-year-old Sara James

Sara grew up watching videos of America’s Got Talent and is now on a quest to check that the country helps dreams come true. The 13-year-old singer comes from a musical family in Ośnie Lubuskie on the Poland/Germany border.

Growing up, she learned to play piano at the age of six and for the last five years, has been honing her vocal talents at the Słubice Municipal Cultural Center, as well as entering competitions like National Film Song Competition in Poznań.

She finished second at the Paris 2021 Junior Eurovision event and even took the reigns at The Voice Kids Poland. And that’s not the only contest Sara has been crowned the winner for, as she won Chance For Success in Poland.

Her AGT audition won over Simon

Sara sang Lovely while her mother watched from the side of the stage. Before the performance was even over, she received several claps from the audience, which led to a standing ovation for the talented singer.

Even ahead of the song, Simon already revealed that he had a “good feeling” about her. Then when she had finished her song, he appeared to be stunned, before telling her he “wants this to be a moment she remembers”.

Simon addressed how it’s her first time to America and said:

We’ve heard a lot of singers over the years, but wow, there are those moments where. I mean, this wasn’t perfect, however you have a real star glow about you. This must have been such an incredible feeling doing this in front of an American performance because this is probably where you dreamt of performing.

The judge then pressed the golden buzzer – leaving Sara and her mom ecstatic! Sara’s mom rushed onto the stage to give her a huge hug, before Simon joined them on-stage for more celebratory hugs.

Fans react to Sara’s performance

When Sara took to the AGT stage, some fans instantly recognised her for performing on Eurovision. However, most were simply captivated by her stunning voice and chose her as a favorite to win.

The majority of reactions came from Poland residents who felt proud that she represented their country. Looking at the AGT Instagram, stunned fans poured in with comments after Sara’s performance.

One fan wrote: “Wow wow wow… a star was born tonight!!!”

Another reacted: “AW WAY TO GO!💫🔥 That was INCREDIBLY WELL DONE!🙏You deserved it!!”

“She reminded me of a young Jordin Sparks! Incredible voice, brilliant song choice! I absolutely loved it!”, said a viewer.

maybe sara james didnt win junior eurovision but she's gonna win #AmericasGotTalent for sure I just feel it❤️pic.twitter.com/gVRbWW759s — Florin 🇷🇴🏳️‍🌈 • 🏔🏃 (@runtothehillsz) June 15, 2022

