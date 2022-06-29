











Growlers Choir took to the America’s Got Talent stage to perform Britney Spears’ Toxic. The beginning of their audition had both the audience and judges confused, until they made Simon laugh with their own twist.

Known as the first metal choir in history, 13 metal vocalists was dreamt up by composer Pierre-Luc Senécal in 2016. Three years of practice later, they gave their first performance, and by 2021, had become a festival headliner.

Their unusual performance surely had viewers gripped when they combined both metal music with choir-based tones. Although it wasn’t to everyone’s taste, those who loved it are eager to find out the group’s history.

Growlers Choir audition for AGT

The Growlers Choir surprised judges and the audience with a sudden rendition of Britney Spears’ Toxic on the June 28th auditions for America’s Got Talent. Also known as the Dremeka Choir, they started out performing O Fortuna.

Presenting themselves as the first metal choir in history, they revealed they would use the money – if they won the competition – to keep singing full-time as a group. They added that their aim is to “make you dream”.

Their unique performance ended with the judges standing in applause and the audience sharing their support, before Simon said it’s like “demons in a choir” and described it as “fantastically creepy”.

Fans react to their performance

When the Dremeka Choir hit up the AGT stage, some agreed with judge Helen’s decision that some people wouldn’t buy tickets to see them perform. However, others were stunned with the unique skills of the group.

One viewer said: “That would be a big NO to the Demon choir.”

However, another begged to differ and reacted with: “The Growlers Choir are a choir with a unique twist.”

“I loved the choir! They made me smile and laugh so hard! #AGT,” a fan spoke of their performance.

#Auditions5 had many amazing acts. My favourite original, mind-blowing, multiple watch-again one was the metal #Dreamacha Choir. Wow, what an experience! Funny too. #AGT — Cobalt (@CobaltCate) June 29, 2022

How to buy tickets to see Growlers

Growlers Choir are performing in Montreal, Canada, on July 9th 2022. Each ticket costs $16.82 and can be bought here. Doors are expected to open at 7pm before they head to the stage from 8pm to 10pm.

The group’s first performance ever took place in 2019, when they showed off their first piece, “The Dayking”. Then in May 2021, Growlers Choir headlined the Festival international de musique actuelle de Victoriaville, in North America.

In June 2021, it collaborated with classical choir Temps Fort for the concert “Extreme Vocals”. Now, they are performing on America’s Got Talent and are planning to bring metal choir music to several stages across the US!

WATCH AMERICA’S GOT TALENT ON NBC ON TUESDAYS AT 8 PM ET

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK