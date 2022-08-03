











America’s Got Talent never fails to disappoint and the 2022 season of the show is no different. Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel are often left in awe of the acts they judge on the show. AGT season 17 saw The Nerveless Nocks perform on stage and they had judges and audience members closing their eyes!

This season has seen some incredible singers, bands and many acts with touching stories. The Nerveless Nocks blew everyone away with their dangerous audition during the August 2nd episode of the show. Angelina Nocks explained that she’s the eighth generation of her family to be performing stunts and tricks…

The Nerveless Nocks Perform a Thrilling and Dangerous Audition | AGT 2022

Who are the Nerveless Nocks on AGT?

During the August 2nd episode of America’s Got Talent, viewers got to meet The Nerveless Nocks.

Simon Cowell explained that the father and daughter duo, Michael Angelo and Angelina, previously had appeared on AGT Extreme, however, due to Michael Angelo “getting sick”, they had to drop out of the competition.

The Nerveless Nocks have more members, but it was only Angelina and Michael Angelo who appeared on AGT. The rest of the current members include Carolina Espana Nock and Cyrus Nock as per The Nerveless Nock’s website.

Angelina is 30 years old, while her dad is 56.

The family has been performing since 1840

For over 180 years, The Nerveless Nocks have been thrilling audiences with their performances.

The America’s Got Talent act “got their family name from The Queen of England” as per Angelina. She said: “She actually told my grandfather that the sway pole act was ‘nerveless’.”

Their dream is to continue their family tradition for as long as possible.

THE HOLLYWOOD PALACE – Airdate: November 12, 1966. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) NERVELESS NOCKS

Meet Angelina and Michael Angelo on Instagram

The Nock family is based in Sarasota, Florida and made up of parents Michael Angelo and Carolina, daughter Angelina and son, Cyrus.

AGT auditionee Angelina can be found on Instagram with over 2.4K followers @angelinanock. Taking to Instagram in 2021, Angelina wrote that she was “so proud” of her “beautiful Mexican heritage”.

Michael Angelo is also on the ‘gram with over 1K followers @michelangelo_nock. Find mum Carolina @carolina_espana_nock and Cyrus @cyrus_whaaaa.

