











18-year-old Ava Swiss received a standing ovation on America’s Got Talent for her performance. The teen sung her heart out eight months after the shooting tragedy at Oxford High School.

Ava Swiss is one of the survivors and many students affected by the 2021 Oxford High School shooting. The tragic incident took the lives of four students and injured another seven individuals, including a teacher.

Eight months later, the aspiring singer auditioned for America’s Got Talent. The teen received a standing ovation from the judges and the audience with her performance of Lauren Daigle’s song ‘Remember’.

Viewers also showered the student with compliments on social media after her performance was aired on TV.

Ava Swiss wows America’s Got Talent

On July 26, the senior student from Oxford High School took the courage to audition in front of the four judges (Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Heidi Klum) on America’s Got Talent. Her choice of the song ‘Remember’ holds a special meaning to the aspiring singer.

Before starting her audition, the teen shared her struggles after having gone through a tragic experience. She opened up over being a survivor of the mass shooting. Ava revealed music has been helping her cope with the incident, and chose to sing Remember because it reminded her of finding the good in harder times.

Ava told the four judges “it’s been hard” for her after the devastating shooting. She admitted her and her brother never thought they would be “stepping foot back in the school”, however, they’ve now managed a couple months of lessons.

Ava revealed: “Things are getting better.”

Watchers will now have to wait until next week to find out whether Ava Swiss passes America’s Got Talent Judge’s Cut and advances to the competition’s semi finals.

Viewers in awe over Ava

Shortly after hearing about the heartwarming and emotional performance, many took to Twitter to send their support to the teenager. Other viewers were also happy for the contestant to be representing the state of Michigan, as the town recovers from the incident.

British judge Simon Cowell, who has been in the series for over a decade, also sent her a message from his Twitter account.

Oxford High School shooting tragedy

Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

On November 30, 2021, a shooting took place in Oxford High School in the Detroit exurb of Oxford Township, located in Michigan. The shooting ended with four students losing their lives and seven people injured.

The accused, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, has been charged with 24 counts. He faces several felony charges as an adult in connection to the shooting, reports ClickonDetroit.

Of those 24 charges, they include one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

His attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. A trial date is currently set for January 17, 2023.

A court filing in January reports Crumbley “intends to assert the defense of insanity at the time of the alleged offense and gives notice of his intention to claim such a defense”, writes ABC News.

Now, Oxford High School is open with the aim of “reclaiming our high school back”. As per US News, the Michigan high school reopened its doors on June 24, 2022.

The news outlet reported that on the first day of its reopening, 91% of students returned to high school. Therapy dogs were provided to assist them if needed. At the end of the day, each student received a gift bag.

Helplines and support

The Oakland County 24-hour Crisis Helpline is available at (800) 231-1127. Individuals also can call or text (844) 446-4225 for the Michigan Crisis and Access Line.

The Disaster Distress Helpline, at 1-800-985-5990, can provide counseling and guidance to anyone seeking help in coping with the mental or emotional effects of the shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan. You can also click here.

If you are affected by any issues raised in the article or would like someone to speak to, please visit Samaritans USA for more information.

You can also contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or text 741741 to get in touch with the Crisis Text Line. Americans can now call or text 988 to reach out and speak to a counsellor.

