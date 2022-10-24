









America’s Got Talent standout star and Tyler Perry collaborator Zuri Craig sadly passed away in October 2022. His family took to Instagram to share the news of Zuri’s passing on October 23. Zuri was one half of the CraigLewis Band and many AGT fans will remember his audition alongside Jeffrey Lewis.

Zuri was born in 1978, making him 44 years old at the time of his death. He and Jeffrey made it to the finals of America’s Got Talent season 10. Many of his fans remember him on Twitter as news of his death breaks…

Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

Zuri Craig on America’s Got Talent

In 2015, Zuri Craig appeared on America’s Got Talent alongside his band member, Jeffrey Lewis.

The two sang Mary J Blige’s I’m Goin’ Down and bagged themselves a Golden Buzzer from Michael Bublé.

Season 10 saw Paul Zerdin win, Drew Lynch place second, Oz Pearlman come third and The Professional Regurgitator and The CraigLewis Band were grand finalists.

What happened to Zuri?

On October 23, Zuri’s family posted on his Instagram page the sad news that he had passed away.

The post read that Zuri’s ‘sunrise’ was July 20, 1978, and his ‘sunset’ was October 21, 2022.

It also reads: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig… We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please honor our privacy during this unimaginable time of mourning… Official details to follow.”

Zuri hailed from Atlanta, Georgia and not only appeared on AGT but he also starred in Tyler Perry productions, too.

View Instagram Post

Fans pay tribute to Zuri Craig

Following the news of Zuri’s untimely death, many of his fans took to Twitter to share their condolences.

One of Zuri’s fans wrote: “Was heading home when I heard about the passing of Zuri Craig. Fly High guy!!!”

Another tweeted: “bro. it just cannot be. may your powerful voice, from your rasp, to your falsetto REST IN HEAVEN.”

More wrote: “RIP Zuri Craig I enjoyed him on “Madea’s Big Happy Family” and as 1/2 of the Craig-Lewis duo” and “Rest Peacefully Zuri Craig. You were a Gift to us all..” said another.

