America's Got Talent moments worth remembering including 9-year-old Opera singer













During its years on television, America’s Got Talent has witnessed incredible performances, whether that be a magician or Opera Singer. Some of them, even years later, are still living in our heads rent-free.

Viewers have seen thousands of auditions and the different stories from each contestant. Some of their performances have brought a lot of laughter, and even sometimes tears. The judges never saw it coming – and the audience on stage and viers watching from home.

America’s Got Talent is full of surprises, and Reality Titbtit has listed some of the most memorable ones so far.

America’s Got Talent incredible moments – Opera singer to robot dance

Pasha and Ailona

During their magic trick in season 16 of America’s Got Talent, the Russian-Ukrainian duo impressed the four judges. Well, it wasn’t them exactly.

In a never-seen-before kind of performance, Pasha was supposed to audition with his wife Ailona. However, the Russian dancer was left solo on the day of their AGT audition after she missed her flight.

Explaining his situation to the four judges while throwing some jokes in between, Pasha left the stage. He demonstrated “the ultimate show must go on” momentum. Not until a couple of robot-like dolls joined the stage after being wheeled out to the stage.

During the entire performance, the audience and Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell were in shock as they were trying to comprehend the bizarre performance. Nonetheless, everyone seemed to have enjoyed it until the big reveal at the end: Pasha was underneath the costume.

Though Pasha and Ailona were sent to the deliberations after their performance, the judges didn’t select them to advance to the quarterfinals and were then eliminated.

Korean Soul

With a dream of becoming pop stars and an opportunity to show their talent in the United States, from South Korea, Korean Soul surprised everyone with their synchronising harmony. The quartet Korean gospel choir gave chills.

Named “Korean Soul” after Grammy Award-winning artist, Bebe Winans. Sooyong, Shyun, Jihwan, and Young auditioned in front of the judges singing ‘All My Love’ by K-Ci & JoJo. The judge’s faces said everything in terms of their reaction.

After being approved Howie, Heidi, Sofia, and Simon, their undeniable and talented voices took the quartet to the semifinals.

Unfortunately, after the votes from America had saved them to progress to the semifinals, it wasn’t the same case for them to get into the final of season 16. The vocal group ended up being eliminated but left with a standing ovation from the audience.

Victory Brinker

Now, if we’re going to discuss incredible Golden Buzzer moments from America’s Got Talent, we need to talk about Opera singer Victory.

A victory for Victory. At the age of nine, the little girl won the hearts of the judges and the public with her voice. The Opera singer aced the song of ‘Juliet’s Waltz’ from the Opera Roméo et Juliette. This left Howie, Heidi, Sofia, and Simon without a doubt about pressing the Golden Buzzer together.

Sent straight to the quarterfinals, Victory’s sweet image and great voice at such a young age received applause from the judges and the audience in each of her performances.

Though Victory made it to the finals, the Opera singer didn’t receive enough votes to enter America’s Got Talent’s Top 5, which saw her eliminated from the 16th season. Nonetheless, she finished in the bottom 5 of the top 10, which was a milestone for Victory as she is now the third youngest female Opera singer to do so.

Victory also became the first and youngest contestant to win a collective Golden Buzzer from the judges and the host in AGT history.

Léa Kyle

Ever wondered how many times are a lot of times for someone to change clothes? Well, Léa Kyle lost the count. Girlfriend of former season 15 contestant, Florian Sainvet, the magician proved that she also does have magic in her.

Using her own self-designed outfits, Léa’s outstanding audition consisted of a performance of a quick-change magic act as Katy Perry’s ‘Swish Swish’ and ‘Part of Me’ played along during her audition.

Shocked and baffled at the possibility of wearing so many outfits in a blink of an eye, impressed by her performances, Léa completely won them over. At the age of 25, the French magician became the second act to receive a Golden Buzzer from Heidi Klum.

Her quick moves and dozens of outfit changes as well as competing alongside Victory Winker (also given a Golden Buzzer) all received the standing ovations of the four judges, who still weren’t able to comprehend her magic.

Léa finished America’s Got Talent in 5th place.

Bonavega

BONAVEGA (Brandon Wilbarger) auditioned for America’s Got Talent in season 15. The aspiring performer shocked the four judges with his fantastic audition – but not for this flame eyeshadow look, or his sparking ballerina outfit.

Singing his heart out and jumping on top of Howie, Heidi, Sofia, and Simon’s table playing the electric guitar won them over.

Receiving a standing ovation, Brandon’s eccentric performance took him all the way to the quarterfinals. Throughout his journey in AGT, the singer sang original songs, as well as covers of the most popular hits but with a BONEVEGA twist.

However, despite his undeniable talent, the singer was eliminated in the quarterfinals after not receiving enough votes to advance to the following round. Nonetheless, fans will always remember the performer for his uniqueness and Sofia Vergara’s reaction.