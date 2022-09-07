









Pole dancer Kristy Sellars has seriously impressed America’s Got Talent judges and fans with her unbelievable skills. Giving a whole new meaning to the vertical pole-based sport, it’s no wonder she’s already a show winner.

Simon Cowell was particularly taken aback by Kristy’s first audition, who used digital media to enhance her performance. The animated backdrop proved the judges totally wrong about pole dancing, and everyone loved it.

As the competition gets further in, many are quickly becoming part of the dancer’s fandom. The truth is, she already secured one show crown when she took part in Australia’s Got Talent in 2019…

Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage

Meet AGT’s Kristy Sellars

Mom-of-three Kristy is a pole dancer and America’s Got Talent 2022 contestant. She has a pretty long resume, as the founder of four different businesses such as Enviro Grip, which provides grip for gymgoers and fellow pole dancers.

She runs PhysiPole Studios, which has a base in 17 different locations across five Australian states. The pole dancer also owns The Enviro Co, which has made history as a firm to sell the world’s first pole period shorts!

And in another business venture alongside her AGT fame, Kristy sells monthly pole dancer-based subscription boxes as part of her Polescription firm. The 36-year-old is from Victoria, Australia, where nine of her studios are situated.

She won Australia’s Got Talent

Back in 2019, Kristy was crowned the winner of Australia’s Got Talent season nine. She became the second non-musical winner in the show’s history and the second female after Bonnie Anderson, winning a grand $100K cheque!

The multimedia pole dancer then appeared on Fantasy AGT: Battle of the Champions. However, her journey was cut short when she was eliminated during the semi finals, despite getting a standing ovation in her initial performance.

You can watch her performance on Kristy’s YouTube channel, which boasts over 17K followers due to her talent show fame. She created the choreography for her time on the competition, while Ryan Talbot made up the visuals.

Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage

Fans are loving the contestant

Kristy has already built up a new audience of fans, moving her fame from just Australia to now also include America. Looking at social media, she is now a favorite to win AGT as a result of her unusual skillset.

One fan penned: “Kristy Sellars and also the Mayyas I hope make it into the finals for #AGT!”

Another said: “Kristy Sellars performances add such an elegance to pole dancing! They’re many talented acts but #LasVegas deserves a full-on creativity like Sellars’ #AGT #AGT2022.”

“Kristy Sellars created one of the most original and breath-taking acts I’ve ever seen on #AGT. The beauty, precision and artistry were unmatched. Bravo! She deserves to be in the final,” reacted a viewer.

WATCH AMERICA’S GOT TALENT ON NBC EVERY TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK