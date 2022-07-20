











Music trio Chapel Hart impressed the AGT judges and audience as well as many more viewers watching from home with their audition. The group sang an original song which was a take on Dolly Parton’s Jolene. Chapel Hart’s audition was emotional, to say the least, and they managed to get a group Golden Buzzer from the show’s cast.

America’s Got Talent is always full of shocking twists and turns. This year saw a surprise audition from the Bella Twins and many of the 2022 acts have blown the judges away and bagged themselves Golden Buzzers. So, let’s find out more about Chapel Hart and their audition that Twitter users dubbed “amazing”.

Screenshot: Golden Buzzer: Chapel Hart Wows The Judges With Original, “You Can Have Him Jolene” | AGT 2022 – YouTube

Who are Chapel Hart?

Chapel Hart is a girl band from Missippi. They auditioned for America’s Got Talent in 2022.

The women grew up in a community called Hart’s Chapel which was named after their family. This is where their band name, Chapel Hart, came from.

Danica and Devynn Hart are sisters and the third member of the group is their cousin Trea Swindle.

NO WAY: 5 AGT auditions that were so unexpectedly good they left everyone in awe

Chapel Hart’s AGT audition

When Chapel Hart stepped on stage, Simon Cowell said that he loved girl bands from the nineties and asked if the band wanted to bring that back. Chapel Hart said it was the best era and that they did want to bring it back in 2022.

Speaking during their America’s Got Talent audition, Chapel Hart said that they were aiming for “world domination” and that Danica is the group’s “biggest diva” and that she’s the “most dramatic”.

Chapel Hart are huge country music fans and opted to sing an original song called You Can Have Him Jolene. The ladies gave Dolly Parton’s 1973 song Jolene a ‘2022 spin’.

AGT viewers want more Chapel Hart songs

Chapel Hart impressed everyone with their original song and performance. The judges and AGT host Terry Crews gave the group a group Golden Buzzer.

America’s Got Talent viewers took to Twitter during the July 19th episode to share how much they loved the band, too.

One fan tweeted: “Chapel Hart is amazing and these ladies are absolute stars. I need a full-length album, immediately.”

Another said: “Wow Chapel Hart was amazing those country girls can sang”.

Chapel Hart has over 8K subscribers on YouTube and many more songs to listen to. They also have over 20K followers on Instagram – @chapelhartband.

WATCH AMERICA’S GOT TALENT ON NBC EVERY TUESDAY

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK