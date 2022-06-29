Lily Meola's Daydream had Heidi Klum in tears and fans hitting 'download'













America’s Got Talent is in full swing in 2022 and judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum have got their work cut out when it comes to deciding who goes through and who goes home in this year’s competition. AGT is onto its 17th season but the talented contestants are showing no signs of slowing down.

Lily Meola appeared on the show during Tuesday night’s episode on June 28th and auditioned in front of the judges singing her original song Daydream. So, let’s find out more about Lily and her audition…

Get to know AGT’s Lily Meola

Born in Hawaii and now residing in California, Lily Meola is a singer-songwriter.

She’s 27 years old and, as per Rolling Stone, she once recorded a duet with Willie Nelson.

Lily was signed to a record label in her early twenties and said that she was taking to the AGT stage in a bid to kick off her music career after coming to terms with the death of her mother.

Lily sings Daydream on AGT

Explaining the name of her audition song on America’s Got Talent, Lily said that she wrote Daydream at a time in her life when she was living her daydream but now the song has a different meaning for her.

The 27-year-old said that her life “flipped upside down” when her mother was diagnosed with cancer and she had to become her mother’s full-time caretaker.

Lily lost her record deal during that time and her mother passed away.

During her audition, Lily’s song moved Heidi Klum to tears and many fans took to Twitter to share that they were heading straight to streaming services to download Daydream.

Lily bagged herself a Golden Buzzer

Lily’s performance left Heidi Klum “speechless“. Heidi said that she immediately fell in love with Lily and awarded her the Golden Buzzer for her performance.

Judging by Twitter, the AGT judges and audience weren’t the only ones impressed by Lily’s performance. Many fans watching from home took to Twitter to share their love for Daydream.

Lily can be found on Instagram with over 27K followers @lilymeola. She also has over 2.2K subscribers on YouTube.

