Fans have mixed feelings about which acts made it into the AGT Top 5 in 2022













America’s Got Talent returned for its 17th season in 2022 and fans are eager to find out which acts made it into AGT’s Top 5 this year. The rounds of auditions are over and Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel have made their Golden Buzzer choices.

Many times this season, the judges have been left in tears, fits of laughter or in shock at some of the acts that have graced the stage. From Aubrey Burchell to Chapel Hart, the show has seen some incredible talent. But, as always, there can only be one winner. So, let’s take a look at who’s in with a chance of the top spot…

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

AGT is onto the qualifying stages

On Wednesday, August 17th, America’s Got Talent season 17 episode 14 saw Terry Crews host the ‘Qualifiers 2 Results’ episode.

The episode saw two more acts advance in the competition and nine went home.

It was Yu Hojin and Chapel Hart who made it through.

The following acts were eliminated:

Aiko Tanaka

Freckled Zelda

Fusion Japan

Mr Pants

The Pack

Drumline

Wyn Starks

Duo Rings

The Brown Brothers

Madison Taylor Baez

The Brown Brothers and Duo Rings made it into the Top 5 and Madison was in the Top 3 this week.

Many fans took to Twitter to share that they were disappointed that Wyn Starks was eliminated. Others were overjoyed that country trio Chapel Hart are finalists on the show.

What’s to come next week?

On Wednesday, August 23rd, the third round of qualifiers will take to the stage and this includes the following acts:

Amanda Mammana

Celia Muñoz

Cline Twins

Funkanometry

Hayden Kristal

Jojo and Bri

MPLUSPLUS

Mia Morris

Nicolas RIBS

Sara James

XOMG POP!

After this, the Qualifiers 3 Results show airs on Thursday, August 24th.

The final round of Qualifiers airs on August 30th. The AGT finale will air on September 13th.

Who made it into the AGT Top 5 in 2022?

Given that nine acts were eliminated during episode 14, many fans want to know which acts made it into the Top 5.

So far in the competition, the following acts are finalists:

Drake Milligan

Yu Hojin

Chapel Hart

Avery Dixon

Chapel Hart and Avery Dixon were Golden Buzzer acts.

